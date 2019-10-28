The WEEK 8 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Darien, Greenwich swap; Cheshire joins

The big FCIAC games didn’t disappoint on Saturday, at least in the “how will they reshape the poll” sense (and on the field as well, in different ways).

Darien’s 27-21 win Saturday at Greenwich flipped the Blue Wave over the Cardinals for third place in this week’s GameTimeCT Top 10. Coming down to the last few plays, it was about as much of a toss-up as the poll had it last week, when 25 voters gave Greenwich a 26-point lead over Darien.

The other top-10 matchup went to No. 2 St. Joseph, 41-0 over Ridgefield. It was a 14-0 game at halftime, but the Hogs ran away (no pun intended about Jaden Shirden’s three second-half touchdowns) after that.

The loss dropped Ridgefield from seventh to No. 9 behind No. 7 Ansonia and No. 8 Southington, which both moved up a spot.

Newtown and Bloomfield held on at fifth and sixth with wins over Danbury and Tolland. No. 1 Hand continued to roll with a 47-7 win over East Lyme.

But Maloney’s 42-35 loss to Newington dropped the former No. 10 Spartans out of the top 10 and got Newington votes for the first time in a month. That allowed Cheshire, on a four-game winning streak after its Week 2 loss to Hall, to slide in at No. 10.

But it was a fairly split vote. Sheehan, which had the week off, is right behind. Simsbury, with a CCC Division I West showdown against Southington looming on Friday, is close, too. And Killingly, still doing Killingly things, continues to draw broad support.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Week 8