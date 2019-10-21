The WEEK 7 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Midseason calm before the storm

Nothing crazy happened. Nothing big changed.

Now we’ll see what happens in a week.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 remained intact, with five of the 10 taking the week off. The five who played had it relatively easy in the end, from No. 1 Hand’s 41-6 win at Norwalk to No. 7 Ridgefield’s 21-0 win to keep its long unbeaten streak over Wilton alive.

But there are some intriguing matchups this week as the whole state gets back at it. Early Saturday afternoon, Ridgefield visits No. 2 St. Joseph. A few hours later, No. 3 and defending Class LL champion Greenwich hosts No. 4 and former Class LL champ Darien.

No. 5 Newtown comes back off the bye to face Danbury. No. 6 Bloomfield faces Tolland. No. 8 Ansonia welcomes Derby, No. 9 Southington plays host to East Hartford and No. 10 Maloney visits Newington.

The tweaks came below the top 10 once again. Shelton dropped a few spots even with a week off, heading to Xavier to try to end a two-game losing streak against a home team that has won three in a row. Cheshire picked up some votes after a powerful win over Masuk.