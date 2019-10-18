The Week 6 High School Football Primer / Broadcast Links / Updates

WELCOME to Week 6, the official halfway point of the regular season. It’s another shortened schedule as the remainder of the major leagues take their mandated byes — the CCC and NVL, specifically. There is also another round of the CT HS Football Scheduling Alliance with crossover games across the spectrum.
You can follow along with live update, below, and/or you can catch several broadcasts, below. Live streams via the NFHS Network require a one-time fee or a subscription to view. Other streams are mostly free for viewers, although some might require the use of an app.
You can also follow along on Twitter at #cthsfb.
BROADCAST LINKS
FRIDAY
Hand at Norwalk, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Weston at Law, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Bunnell at Notre Dame-WH, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK | ALTERNATE LINK
Norwich Free Academy at West Haven, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Masuk at Cheshire, 7 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Staples at North Haven, 7 p.m. — North Haven Football Facebook | Local.Live | WWPT 90.3-FM
New Fairfield at East Haven, 7 p.m. — WAVZ 1300-AM | ESPNRadio 1300 | ESPNRadio1300 Facebook
East Catholic at Griswold/Wheeler, 6:30 p.m. — SNSN Radio
Capital Prep/Achievement First at Stamford, 7 p.m. — Local.Live
SATURDAY
Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech at Darien, 1:30 p.m. — Darien Athletic Foundation on YouTube
Montville at East Lyme, 2 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Warde at New Canaan, 2 p.m. — NFHS NETWORK
Brunswick at Salisbury, 3 p.m. — Local.Live
UPDATES
