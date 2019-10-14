The WEEK 6 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Shelton out, Maloney in

We’re working our way through the bye weeks for the teams in the GameTimeCT top 10. Four had this past weekend off. Five will sit out the fun in the week to come.

The biggest top-10 game of the week didn’t disappoint, though, as Newtown’s 34-24, come-from-behind victory at Shelton kept the Nighthawks at No. 5 and dropped the Gaels, on a two-game losing streak that began with them ranked fifth, out of the top 10.

Maloney slipped into Shelton’s spot at No. 10. The Spartans make their season debut a week after sitting just a few points behind the Gaels.

The rest of the top 10 stayed the same, with Hand and St. Joseph clear Nos. 1 and 2 after their week off (though the Tigers regained one of the first-place votes it lost last week to St. Joseph, which was more of a switch in voters than anything else). Greenwich and Darien remained behind them, with Bloomfield at No. 6, Ridgefield at 7 after a trip to New Jersey, Ansonia at 8 and Southington at 9.

Below the top 10, unbeaten Simsbury continued to gain momentum, off the board three weeks ago to 14th today. And Xavier’s upset of Fairfield Prep, the Falcons’ third win in a row, dropped the Jesuits further and got the Falcons their first poll vote of the year.

GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Week 6