The WEEK 6 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Shelton out, Maloney in

We’re working our way through the bye weeks for the teams in the GameTimeCT top 10. Four had this past weekend off. Five will sit out the fun in the week to come.
The biggest top-10 game of the week didn’t disappoint, though, as Newtown’s 34-24, come-from-behind victory at Shelton kept the Nighthawks at No. 5 and dropped the Gaels, on a two-game losing streak that began with them ranked fifth, out of the top 10.
Maloney slipped into Shelton’s spot at No. 10. The Spartans make their season debut a week after sitting just a few points behind the Gaels.
The rest of the top 10 stayed the same, with Hand and St. Joseph clear Nos. 1 and 2 after their week off (though the Tigers regained one of the first-place votes it lost last week to St. Joseph, which was more of a switch in voters than anything else). Greenwich and Darien remained behind them, with Bloomfield at No. 6, Ridgefield at 7 after a trip to New Jersey, Ansonia at 8 and Southington at 9.
Below the top 10, unbeaten Simsbury continued to gain momentum, off the board three weeks ago to 14th today. And Xavier’s upset of Fairfield Prep, the Falcons’ third win in a row, dropped the Jesuits further and got the Falcons their first poll vote of the year.
GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Week 6
TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
|1. HAND (21)
4-0
712
1
|
L
|Last Week: Off
This Week: Friday at Norwalk, 7 p.m.
The Bottom Line: Norwalk comes into this game off their bye week, a chance to put a couple of losses behind the Bears and regroup to take on the No. 1 team in the state, maybe if it was beat up a little last week... oh.
|2. ST. JOSEPH (3)
4-0
678
2
|
L
|Last Week: Off
This Week: Friday at Fairfield Prep, 6 p.m.
The Bottom Line: Fairfield Prep comes into this game off a heartbreaking loss to Xavier, one that dropped the Jesuits to .500, but they've got a chance to regroup against the No. 2 team in the state, maybe if it was beat up a little last week... oh.
|3. GREENWICH
5-0
612
3
|
LL
|Last Week: def. Westhill 50-6.
This Week: Off
The Bottom Line: The Cardinals haven't really broken a sweat yet going into their week off, opening the season with easy wins against three teams that each have winning records aside from their Greenwich games, taking care of business the past two weeks. Darien comes next on Oct. 26.
|4. DARIEN
4-0
586
4
|
LL
|Last Week: Off
This Week: Saturday vs. Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech, 1:30 p.m.
The Bottom Line: Like Greenwich, Darien has made it easily through the first 40 percent of its regular season with a similar mix of opponents. The Crusaders have been pesky against some of those same opponents, but going into Darien and being pesky would open some eyes.
|5. NEWTOWN
5-0
518
5
|
LL
|Last Week: def. Shelton 34-24.
This Week: Off
The Bottom Line: Even with a couple of key performers coming out in the second half, the Nighthawks wore down Shelton in the week's biggest game. A well-earned week off should help with those bumps and bruises before Danbury comes to town on Oct. 25.
|6. BLOOMFIELD
4-0
446
6
|
S
|Last Week: Off
This Week: Friday vs. Rocky Hill, 7 p.m.
The Bottom Line: Rocky Hill comes off its bye week and its first win, a 34-18 victory over East Catholic. That's the same Eagles team that the Warhawks beat 47-6 in Week 2. Those are Bloomfield's only points allowed in four games.
|7. RIDGEFIELD
4-0
416
7
|
LL
|Last Week: def. Chatham (N.J.) 42-0.
This Week: Friday vs. Wilton, 5:30 p.m.
The Bottom Line: The numbers suggested the Tigers shouldn't have much trouble at Chatham, and the score came in about as expected. This week... this week looks a lot closer. Ridgefield has won the close ones, too, though, the first three weeks of the year.
|8. ANSONIA
5-0
335
8
|
S
|Last Week: def. Watertown 56-26.
This Week: Off
The Bottom Line: For one quarter, Watertown made the Chargers sweat a little, putting up 13 points, almost half of what Ansonia had allowed in four previous games. And for the next two quarters after that... not so much. A week off, then Derby comes up the block on Oct. 25.
|9. SOUTHINGTON
4-1
321
LL
|
LL
|Last Week: def. Manchester 44-6.
This Week: Off
The Bottom Line: Whoever is in at quarterback, the Blue Knights can just hand the ball off to Dillon Kohl, who has 768 yards in five games, 466 in the past two against Hall and Manchester. East Hartford will come to visit after this week off.
|10. MALONEY
5-0
283
NR
|
L
|Last Week: def. Bristol Eastern 51-27.
This Week: Off
The Bottom Line: Welcome the Spartans to this poll party, a team that has risen from a preseason tie for 27th steadily to this point, getting at least one vote every week so far (down to 17 teams that can say that). They'll visit Newington (3-2) after this bye week.
|Dropped out: Shelton (10).
|Others receiving votes: Sheehan (4-0) 204; Killingly (4-0) 183; Cheshire (3-1) 164; Simsbury (5-0) 151; Shelton (3-2) 106; Naugatuck (4-0) 78; New Canaan (2-2) 72; Norwich Free Academy (3-1) 64; Wethersfield (4-1) 34; Rockville (5-0) 33; Woodland (5-0) 29; Fairfield Prep (2-2) 27; Weston (4-0) 26; Notre Dame-West Haven (2-2) 16; Wilton (3-1) 10; Hall (3-2) 9; Xavier (3-2) 7.
