The Week 5 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: No. 2 St. Joseph gets boost from NC wipeout

Last week’s top-10 matchup was one of two games that changed a few things in this week’s GameTimeCT Top 10 football poll.

The other game that changed a few things, well, it nearly deprived us of a top-10 matchup this weekend.

Shelton’s loss to Cheshire dropped the Gaels from fifth to, barely, 10th, just a couple of points ahead of Maloney. Shelton hosts No. 5 Newtown on Friday.

The other big one was No. 2 St. Joseph’s 58-14 dismantling of then-No. 9 New Canaan. Though St. Joseph stays at No. 2 this week, it received three more first-place votes than last week. The Rams fell out of the Top 10.

Hand remains a solid No. 1 going into its bye week. The top four remains identical to last week, Hand, St. Joseph, Greenwich and Darien.

The top seven, rounded out by Newtown, Bloomfield and Ridgefield, was nearly unanimous in some order or another.

Ansonia, rolling along as usual through the NVL, moves up to No. 8, and Southington returns to No. 9 a couple of weeks after its loss to Darien.

Cheshire, which didn’t receive a vote two weeks ago, moved up to 12th. Hall, which beat Cheshire two weeks ago, and Simsbury, which beat Hall the week before, also received votes.

GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Week 5