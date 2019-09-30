The Week 4 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Change, but only at the bottom

A week after Ridgefield’s win over New Canaan shook up last week’s GameTimeCT top 10 and moved the Tigers to No. 8, nothing changed in the top 10 of this week’s poll.

Everybody won; everybody stayed where they were, including No. 11 Southington.

Right under them, though? That part of the poll got a bit jumbled.

Maloney’s win over North Haven moved the Spartans up. Sheehan, with 50 points in each of its first three games, also got a little boost. And Killingly moved up off its comeback win over Berlin.

Newington, meanwhile, which picked up support after its opening win over Windsor, fell out entirely after a 7-3 loss to Amity.

Everything above those teams remained identical, 1-11, led by Hand, which continues to roll through the opening part of its schedule, and St. Joseph, which remains right behind the Tigers heading into Friday night’s showdown with No. 9 New Canaan.

Greenwich, Darien and Shelton remain in order, as they have been since the preseason, 3-5 now for the second week in a row. Newtown, Bloomfield and Ridgefield hold down spots 6-8, and Ansonia rounds out the top 10.

Week 4 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll