The Week 4 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Change, but only at the bottom

A week after Ridgefield’s win over New Canaan shook up last week’s GameTimeCT top 10 and moved the Tigers to No. 8, nothing changed in the top 10 of this week’s poll.
Everybody won; everybody stayed where they were, including No. 11 Southington.
Right under them, though? That part of the poll got a bit jumbled.
Maloney’s win over North Haven moved the Spartans up. Sheehan, with 50 points in each of its first three games, also got a little boost. And Killingly moved up off its comeback win over Berlin.
Newington, meanwhile, which picked up support after its opening win over Windsor, fell out entirely after a 7-3 loss to Amity.
Everything above those teams remained identical, 1-11, led by Hand, which continues to roll through the opening part of its schedule, and St. Joseph, which remains right behind the Tigers heading into Friday night’s showdown with No. 9 New Canaan.
Greenwich, Darien and Shelton remain in order, as they have been since the preseason, 3-5 now for the second week in a row. Newtown, Bloomfield and Ridgefield hold down spots 6-8, and Ansonia rounds out the top 10.
Week 4 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll
TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
|
CLASS
|1. HAND (23)
3-0
716
1
|
L
|Last Week: def. Wethersfield 56-13.
This Week: Friday vs. Wilbur Cross, 6 p.m.
The Bottom Line: While we all await that Nov. 15 showdown with Shelton, the Tigers play Wilbur Cross and then take a week off.
|2. ST. JOSEPH (1)
3-0
668
2
|
L
|Last Week: def. Wilton 56-14.
This Week: Friday at New Canaan, 7 p.m.
The Bottom Line: Game of the week coming up here, after the Cadets handily put away what had been a 2-0 Wilton team, surviving a smidgen of adversity in the first half when the Warriors cut their lead in half.
|3. GREENWICH
3-0
616
3
|
LL
|Last Week: def. Norwalk 45-13.
This Week: Saturday at Bridgeport Central, 4 p.m.
The Bottom Line: If the defending champs haven’t played the likes of Darien or Ridgefield or Staples yet, they have still won easily in each of their first three games, taking care of business. Their week off comes at the season’s midpoint, so two weeks to go.
|4. DARIEN
3-0
584
4
|
LL
|Last Week: def. Westhill 48-0.
This Week: Friday at Trumbull, 7 p.m.
The Bottom Line: The Blue Wave will be off next week, after meeting up with a Trumbull team that just survived Trinity Catholic/Wright Tech. Darien won its first two FCIAC games 90-0.
|5. SHELTON
3-0
520
5
|
LL
|Last Week: def. Norwich Free Academy 41-20.
This Week: Friday vs. Cheshire, 7 p.m.
The Bottom Line: Mike Lockavitch only had three sacks against NFA. Slacker. He’s up to 12 and a half, Philip Sissick has seven, and the Gaels as a team have 26 sacks in three games. Cheshire, which rebounded to beat Fairfield Warde after a loss to Hall, is up next.
|6. NEWTOWN
3-0
440
6
|
LL
|Last Week: def. West Haven 21-14.
This Week: Friday at Pomperaug, 6:30 p.m.
The Bottom Line: Pomperaug is the SWC interruption in Newtown’s scheduling-alliance run through SCC Tier I. The Nighthawks beat Fairfield Prep and West Haven by identical scores. Next week is Shelton.
|7. BLOOMFIELD
3-0
410
7
|
S
|Last Week: def. Hillhouse 48-0.
This Week: Friday at Plainville, 6:30 p.m.
The Bottom Line: The age-old poll question is whether a small school like Bloomfield could compete with the two-platoon depth of some of the Class LL schools surrounding the Warhawks. They’ve shown through three weeks that they’ve got some pretty high-end players, though.
|8. RIDGEFIELD
3-0
359
8
|
LL
|Last Week: def. Staples 7-0.
This Week: Off.
The Bottom Line: Three games, cumulative: 45-21. Feels like that could be a halftime score for some teams nowadays. Anyway, the Tigers hit their bye week before a visit to Chatham (N.J.), then come back with Wilton and St. Joseph.
|9. NEW CANAAN
2-1
347
9
|
L
|Last Week: def. Stamford 54-7.
This Week: Friday vs. St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
The Bottom Line: Coming back from a gut-wrenching loss to Ridgefield apparently wasn’t hard for the Rams. One of the best games of the first half awaits, and if it loses any luster from the Rams’ being 2-1, it’s still that same matchup that opened the past two seasons, both Cadets wins over a then-No. 1 team.
|10. ANSONIA
3-0
283
10
|
S
|Last Week: def. Oxford 47-6.
This Week: Friday at St. Paul, 7 p.m.
The Bottom Line: Points-for in the first three weeks: 49, 46, 47. Next up: St. Paul, which gave up 43 to Naugatuck on Friday night. Let’s see how precise the Chargers are. (Unless that’s maybe not the actual goal.)
|Dropped out: Southington (9), Fairfield Prep (10).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Southington (2-1) 258; Maloney (3-0) 177; Sheehan (3-0) 169; Fairfield Prep (2-1) 163; Killingly (3-0) 151; Norwich Free Academy (2-1) 76; Naugatuck (3-0) 65; Rockville (3-0) 23; Wethersfield (2-1) 18; Notre Dame-West Haven (1-2) 17; Woodland (3-0) 11; Berlin (2-1) 10; Cheshire (2-1) 8; Middletown (2-1) 8; North Haven (1-2) 8; Weston (3-0) 8; Simsbury (3-0) 7.
|The following voted: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal of Meriden; Ryan Chichester, Bristol Press/New Britain Herald; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Shawn McFarland, Hartford Courant; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O’Brien, GameDay CT Sports; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Compiled by Michael Fornabaio.