The WEEK 3 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: New Canaan drops, but doesn’t fall off; Ansonia joins

Newtown defeated Fairfield Prep 21-14 in an FCIAC football game at Rafferty Stadium in Fairfield, Conn. on Sept. 20, 2019.

Three games had a seismic effect on the GameTimeCT football poll.

There were the two matchups of top 10 teams, for sure. But there was also the first big FCIAC game of the season, which shook up the heart of the top 10 for the first time this year.

Adam Biernat’s field goal at the buzzer gave Ridgefield a 17-14 win over then-No. 3 New Canaan, boosting the Tigers into the top 10 at No. 8 and knocking the Rams down to ninth.

The rest of what had been the top eight stayed in order. Hand remained an easy No. 1, with St. Joseph right behind the Tigers after both teams had easy times of it over the weekend. Greenwich, Darien and Shelton remained in order for the third week in a row, moving up a spot. Newtown and Bloomfield, who’d swapped placed after Week 1, stayed in last week’s sequence.

Southington, which lost to Darien, and Fairfield Prep, which fell to Newtown, fell out of the top 10 in favor of Ridgefield and Ansonia.

Norwich Free Academy and Newington broke into the top 15, drawing some broad support, like Sheehan, which has been 13th or 14th three weeks in a row.

GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Week 3