The Week 2 GameTimeCT Football Poll: Top 9 remain same, Fairfield Prep takes over at No. 10

Greenwich's AJ Barber catches a pass for a touchdown against Danbury's Xavier Ross in the season opener for both teams in this FCIAC contest at Cardinal Stadium in Greenwich on Saturday.

The top nine teams in the preseason GameTimeCT football poll all won, so the poll after Week 1 looks relatively familiar. The top six spots remained identical, led by Hand, which received 22 first-place votes for the second week in a row.

Both Bloomfield and Newtown earned big shutout wins to start the season, but the Nighthawks jumped over Bloomfield into seventh. The Warhawks were eighth, with Southington still ninth.

Fairfield Prep, after a 14-7 win over North Haven, moved into 10th place, replacing Windsor, which lost to Newington.

St. Joseph remains No. 2, getting the few first-place votes that Hand did not. New Canaan, Greenwich, Darien and Shelton round out the top six.

Masuk, which opened with a win over New Fairfield, and Norwich Free Academy, which beat Xavier, were among teams moving up among those also receiving votes outside the top 10. Newington didn’t receive a preseason vote but garnered a handful after upsetting Windsor.

Week 2 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll