The Week 13 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Shakeup before the playoffs!

Newtown's Jared Dunn (33) catches a pass against Masuk on Wednesday in Monroe.

The rumbles came early on Thanksgiving, maybe mistaken at first for the wind blowing down trees in the distance on that otherwise-gorgeous fall morning, but unmistakable soon enough.

Those scores they were announcing over the PA systems? They were seismic.

New Canaan’s 20-0 win over Darien in the Turkey Bowl shook the GameTimeCT football top 10 poll at the end of the regular season, pitched the Blue Wave in one direction, dragged the Rams up and gave us our fourth No. 3 team of the season behind the Big 2 of No. 1 Hand and No. 2 St. Joseph.

Newtown, Class LL’s only unbeaten team, moves up to take No. 3 away from Darien, which dropped to No. 6, behind Greenwich (which Darien defeated in the regular season and will face in Wednesday’s quarterfinal) and Bloomfield.

New Canaan jumped back into the Top 10 for the first time in almost two months, at No. 9, taking the spot away from Cheshire, Rams supplanting Rams. Do the former-No. 9 Cheshire Rams deserve it after that double-overtime battle against No. 7 Southington on Thanksgiving? Maybe not (#pollmath), but enough rearrangement happened to drop them two points behind No. 10 Maloney and bring the once-No. 3 New Canaan Rams back in.

No. 8 Ansonia, one of three unbeaten teams in Class S, also held steady this week heading into the CIAC playoffs, which, because of this weekend’s weather, now run Wednesday-Monday, Dec. 9-Saturday, Dec. 14.

The GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Postseason