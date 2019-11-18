The WEEK 11 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: No. 2 St. Joseph gains ground, Maloney returns

That game everyone was pointing to in the preseason? It lived up to the hype, and it affected a few votes in the GameTimeCT football poll.
Hand’s 21-14 win over Shelton on Friday at the Surf Club kept the Tigers in the No. 1 spot they’ve held all year.
Three voters, though, swung their first-place votes from Hand to St. Joseph, giving the No. 2 Hogs six — their most all season — to the Tigers’ 19.
It’s still Hand on top, though, with Darien third, and Greenwich still fourth, though the Cardinals’ lead on No. 5 Newtown tightened a bit: That’s more because of votes Newtown gained than votes the Cardinals lost.
There was a swap at the bottom, where Maloney moved into 10th after a 30-22 win over Windsor.
Ridgefield, which had been ninth, just barely fell out of the top 10 after a 27-7 loss at Greenwich; Ridgefield’s two losses are to No. 2 St. Joseph and the No. 4 Cardinals. Cheshire moved up from 10th to ninth.
Bloomfield, Southington and Ansonia remained in order, sixth through ninth.
St. Joseph and Cheshire are the only top-10 teams playing this week. The rest will rest for their Thanksgiving-week contests to end the season and set the playoff matchups.
WEEK 11 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll
TEAM (1st place votes)
REC
PTS
LAST
CLASS
|1. HAND (19)
9-0
738
1
L
|Last Week: def. Shelton 21-14.
This Week: Off.
The Bottom Line: What a tilt at the Surf Club on Friday against a Shelton team that, at 5-3, has played the second-toughest schedule in the state, according to CalPreps. The Tigers finish up next Wednesday at Guilford.
|2. ST. JOSEPH (6)
8-0
712
2
L
|Last Week: def. Staples 50-0.
This Week: Friday at Stamford, 6 p.m.
The Bottom Line: We'd say "another easy one for the Cadets," but we're kind of waiting for the hard one. Maybe it just won't come.
|3. DARIEN
9-0
648
3
LL
|Last Week: def. Norwalk 40-0.
This Week: Off.
The Bottom Line: After their two tight games against Greenwich and Danbury, the Blue Wave took care of what they needed to against Central and Norwalk. The big one Thanksgiving morning is at home against New Canaan.
|4. GREENWICH
8-1
568
4
LL
|Last Week: def. Ridgefield 27-7.
This Week: Off.
The Bottom Line: Greenwich has had a couple of concerns the past few weeks, including penalties. Imagine if the Cardinals were on all cylinders. They'll wrap up the regular season at Staples on Thanksgiving.
|5. NEWTOWN
9-0
562
5
LL
|Last Week: def. Barlow 44-10.
This Week: Off.
The Bottom Line: Yet another team passing every test with aplomb, the Nighthawks wait for their annual showdown next Wednesday down at Masuk.
|6. BLOOMFIELD
9-0
480
6
S
|Last Week: def. Berlin 41-6.
This Week: Off.
The Bottom Line: Another team waiting for the hard one: This was the Warhawks' closest game of the season. They'll finish up in a week against Glastonbury.
|7. SOUTHINGTON
8-1
440
7
LL
|Last Week: def. New Britain 42-0.
This Week: Off.
The Bottom Line: The Blue Knights have allowed 20 points in the past five games, with shutouts against Glastonbury and New Britain in the past two. They'll visit Cheshire to end the regular season next week.
|8. ANSONIA
9-0
364
8
S
|Last Week: def. Seymour 35-32.
This Week: Off.
The Bottom Line: NVL nail-biters the past two weeks: Good to get the Chargers battle-tested for the playoffs, or signs of concern over penalties and defense? We'll see. The regular-season wraps up at Naugatuck on Thanksgiving.
|9. CHESHIRE
7-1
348
10
LL
|Last Week: def. Sheehan 40-13.
This Week: Friday vs. Harding, 7 p.m.
The Bottom Line: The Rams gained a few points in the poll and moved up a spot after Ridgefield's loss. They've got two games left to play and can secure their first playoff berth in a decade with a win Friday.
|10. MALONEY
8-1
253
NR
L
|Last Week: def. Windsor 30-22.
This Week: Off.
The Bottom Line: The Spartans won their Class L showdown with Windsor and clinched a playoff spot, and they're also back in the top 10 for the first time in four weeks. They'll go across town to Platt on Thanksgiving morning.
|Dropped out: Ridgefield (9).
First-place votes in parentheses and points tabulated on a 30-28-26-24-22-20-18-16-14-12-11-10-9-8-7 basis.
|Others receiving votes: Ridgefield (7-2) 250; Simsbury (8-1) 206; New Canaan (7-2) 199; Rockville (8-0) 156; Shelton (5-3) 149; Killingly (8-1) 140; Woodland (8-1) 46; Fairfield Prep (5-3) 34; Norwich Free Academy (6-3) 30; Newington (7-2) 23; Sheehan (6-2) 8; Holy Cross (7-2) 7; Weston (8-1) 7; Wethersfield (7-2) 7.
|The following voted: Bill Bloxsom, Hearst Connecticut Media; Sean Patrick Bowley, GameTimeCT; Bryant Carpenter, Record-Journal of Meriden; Ryan Chichester, Bristol Press/New Britain Herald; Gerry deSimas Jr., Collinsville Press; Mike DiMauro, The Day of New London; Erik Dobratz, WTNH-8; Scott Ericson, Stamford Advocate; Michael Fornabaio, Connecticut Post; Ned Griffen, The Day of New London; Mark Jaffee, Republican-American of Waterbury; Ryan Lacey, Danbury News-Times; Gabby Lucivero, NBC CT; Mike Madera, Walter Camp Football Foundation; Kyle Maher, Journal-Inquirer of Manchester; Shawn McFarland, Hartford Courant; Joe Morelli, New Haven Register; Keith O’Brien, GameDay CT Sports; Pete Paguaga, GameTimeCT; Dave Phillips, Shoreline Newspapers; John Pierson, WTNH-8; Dave Ruden, The Ruden Report; Rich Zalusky, The Chronicle of Willimantic; Jimmy Zanor, Norwich Bulletin; Joe Zone, WFSB-3.
Compiled by Michael Fornabaio.