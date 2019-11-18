The WEEK 11 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: No. 2 St. Joseph gains ground, Maloney returns

That game everyone was pointing to in the preseason? It lived up to the hype, and it affected a few votes in the GameTimeCT football poll.

Hand’s 21-14 win over Shelton on Friday at the Surf Club kept the Tigers in the No. 1 spot they’ve held all year.

Three voters, though, swung their first-place votes from Hand to St. Joseph, giving the No. 2 Hogs six — their most all season — to the Tigers’ 19.

It’s still Hand on top, though, with Darien third, and Greenwich still fourth, though the Cardinals’ lead on No. 5 Newtown tightened a bit: That’s more because of votes Newtown gained than votes the Cardinals lost.

There was a swap at the bottom, where Maloney moved into 10th after a 30-22 win over Windsor.

Ridgefield, which had been ninth, just barely fell out of the top 10 after a 27-7 loss at Greenwich; Ridgefield’s two losses are to No. 2 St. Joseph and the No. 4 Cardinals. Cheshire moved up from 10th to ninth.

Bloomfield, Southington and Ansonia remained in order, sixth through ninth.

St. Joseph and Cheshire are the only top-10 teams playing this week. The rest will rest for their Thanksgiving-week contests to end the season and set the playoff matchups.

WEEK 11 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll