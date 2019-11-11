The WEEK 10 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: Status quo before showdown week

After another stable week in the GameTimeCT football poll, we’ve got another week where some big matchups could produce some changes in the Top 10.

No. 1 Hand meets preseason No. 6 Shelton at the Surf Club on Friday night. No. 9 Ridgefield gets another crack at a top FCIAC team, visiting No. 4 Greenwich on Saturday. Banged-up Berlin hosts No. 6 Bloomfield on Friday.

There were no changes in the top 10 this week. Of the eight teams who played, six won by shutout, and another won by 40. The exception was No. 8 Ansonia, which played an instant NVL classic, scoring the winning touchdown in the last 30 seconds to beat Woodland 26-20. The Hawks, whose support had been slowly and steadily increasing, got a surge off that performance.

The big action was, once again, just outside the top 10. With standout running back Terrence Bogan injured, Sheehan’s loss to North Haven dropped the Titans from right on the bubble to a tie for 16th.

Sheehan meets Cheshire this week in a game that might once have been for the Rams’ No. 10 spot (and, well, might still be). Killingly suffered its first loss — Norwich Free Academy came from behind late and won at the buzzer — and dropped from 12th to that tie with Sheehan for 16th.

Those and other results shook up the bottoms of a lot of ballots: 27 teams got a vote this week, the most in a month.

GAMETIMECT WEEK 10 FOOTBALL POLL