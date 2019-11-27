The Thanksgiving Week Primer / Broadcast Links / Updates

Happy Thanksgiving! And welcome to football central.
Grab some coffee or hot cocoa and get out to see your favorite, local high school football game.
If your games are Thanksgiving morning and you’re scoreboard watching for playoff points, you’ve come to the right place. We’re here for you.
You can follow along live blog, below, or on the #cthsfb tag on Twitter to get scores from around the state. SIXTEEN of 32 spots remain available for the upcoming CIAC playoffs, and they all won’t be decided until Friday’s games.
THANKSGIVING PREVIEWS: Fairfield County | Eastern Connecticut | Hartford County
Naugatuck Valley / Greater Waterbury | Greater New Haven County
You can follow in real time on who’s in via the CIAC’s Playoff Qualifying Page here:
CIAC REALTIME QUALIFYING PAGES: CLASS LL | CLASS L | CLASS M | CLASS S
Here’s who can clinch playoff spots by Wednesday night (16 spots remain):
CLASS LL (2 spots left): Ridgefield clinches by beating Danbury or if Amity or New London wins; NFA clinches by beating New London.
CLASS L (4 spots left): New Canaan clinches if New London or Newtown wins; The winner of Wethersfield-Newington clinches a spot, the loser will clinch if Masuk loses to Newtown; Masuk clinches if it beats Newtown.
CLASS M (5 spots left): Waterford and New Fairfield clinch if any of Cromwell/Portland, Ellington, or Windsor Locks lose, or if both Stafford and Coginchaug lose; Granby clinches if both Stafford or Coginchaug win or if Stafford wins and Cromwell/Portland loses.
CLASS S (6 spots left): Woodland clinches if it defeats Seymour.
BROADCAST LINKS
THANKSGIVING EVE
Broadcast links for Wednesday night’s games are below (NFHS Network streams require a one-time fee or subscription). But you can also listen to “The Coach” George DeMaio’s ‘Thanksgiving Eve Extravaganza’ for updates on all the games going on and how the playoff picture is developing. DeMaio will be live in the studio on WELI 960-AM. He will be joined by GameTimeCT’s Sean Patrick Bowley.
The Thanksgiving Eve Extravaganza with “The Coach” George DeMaio, 7 p.m. — WELI 960-AM | Livestream WELI on Facebook
New London at Norwich Free Academy, 1:30 p.m. — NFHS Network
Newington at Wethersfield, 6 p.m. — NFHS Network
Newtown at Masuk, 6 p.m. — NFHS Network
Hand at Guilford, 7 p.m. — NFHS Network
Shunpike Showdown: Rocky Hill at Cromwell/Portland, 6 p.m. — WCNX Radio
Oxford at St. Paul, 6 p.m. — WJMJ 88.9-FM
THANKSGIVING DAY
Ansonia at Naugatuck, 10 a.m. — WATR 1320-AM | NFHS Network
Turkey Bowl: New Canaan at Darien, 10:30 a.m. — Darien Athletic Foundation on YouTube
Green Bowl: Notre Dame-WH at Hamden, 10:30 a.m. — NFHS Network
Apple Valley Classic: Southington at Cheshire, 10 a.m. — NFHS Network | KOOL 990-AM | 96.1 FM
Elm City Bowl: Wilbur Cross vs. Hillhouse, 10:30 a.m. — NFHS Network
Carini Bowl: Lyman Hall at Sheehan, 10:30 a.m. — WELI 960-AM | Livestream WELI on Facebook
Foran at Law, 10:30 a.m. — NFHS Network
Warde at Ludlowe, 10:30 a.m. — NFHS Network
Greenwich at Staples, 10:30 a.m. — WGCH 1490-AM | Local Live TV | WWPT 90.3-FM
Norwalk at McMahon, 10:30 a.m. — Local Live TV
Stoddard Bowl: Maloney vs. Platt, 10:30 a.m. — NFHS Network
Turkey Bowl: Barlow at Weston, 10 a.m. — NFHS Network
Waterford at East Lyme, 10 a.m. — WJJF 94.9-FM | NFHS Network
Ledyard at Fitch, 10 a.m. — WWRX 107.7-FM
Plainfield at Griswold/Wheeler, 10 a.m. — SNSNOnline