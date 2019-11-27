The Thanksgiving Week Primer / Broadcast Links / Updates

Happy Thanksgiving! And welcome to football central.

CLASS LL (2 spots left): Ridgefield clinches by beating Danbury or if Amity or New London wins; NFA clinches by beating New London.

CLASS L (4 spots left): New Canaan clinches if New London or Newtown wins; The winner of Wethersfield-Newington clinches a spot, the loser will clinch if Masuk loses to Newtown; Masuk clinches if it beats Newtown.

CLASS M (5 spots left): Waterford and New Fairfield clinch if any of Cromwell/Portland, Ellington, or Windsor Locks lose, or if both Stafford and Coginchaug lose; Granby clinches if both Stafford or Coginchaug win or if Stafford wins and Cromwell/Portland loses.

CLASS S (6 spots left): Woodland clinches if it defeats Seymour.

THANKSGIVING EVE

Broadcast links for Wednesday night's games are below (NFHS Network streams require a one-time fee or subscription). But you can also listen to "The Coach" George DeMaio's 'Thanksgiving Eve Extravaganza' for updates on all the games going on and how the playoff picture is developing. DeMaio will be live in the studio on WELI 960-AM. He will be joined by GameTimeCT's Sean Patrick Bowley.

