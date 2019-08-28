The (tentative and unofficial) 2019 Preseason Football Scrimmage Schedule

With the first week and a half of 2019 football preseason completed, we now enter the scrimmage phase from now until the weekend before the season opener Sept. 12.

Below is a list of 2019 scrimmages scheduled and reported to CIAC. Any team that began fall practice on Aug. 19 can begin playing contact scrimmages on Wednesday, August 28. The remainder of the teams that started their 2019 preseason on Friday, August 24, officially can begin their scrimmages on September 2.

These schedules are tentative. They can be changed and/or canceled any time. They’re also incomplete, since schools are not required to post their scrimmages and, quite a few, decline to do so. This is to give you an outline of what’s scheduled on the CIAC site. You can check for changes on the CIAC football master schedule here.

If you know of any definitive schedule dates that are not listed here, or if you know of any other changes, email us at sean.bowley@hearstmediact.com.

Changes in the schedule will be noted in red. But don’t expect this post to be as up-do-date as you need it to be.

Thank you.

The (tentative and unofficial) 2019 Preseason Scrimmage Schedule

Wednesday, August 28

Daniel Hand at Greenwich — at Greenwich High School-Cardinal Stadium, 2 p.m.

Northwest Catholic at Haddam-Killingworth — at Haddam Killingworth High School (HK)-HKHS Track Field, 3 p.m.

CREC Coop at Stafford/East Windsor/Somers — at Stafford High School Stadium Field-Lighted Field behind the High School, 3:30 p.m.

Simsbury at Wethersfield — at Wethersfield High School-Cottone Field, 4 p.m.

Derby at Gilbert/Northwestern — at Gilbert School-Football Field, 4 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Wilby — at Wilby High School, 4 p.m.

WCA at Bristol Central — at Bristol Central High School-BC Turf Field, 4 p.m.

Glastonbury, Guilford, Stratford at Hamden — at Hamden High School-HHS Turf Field #1, 4 p.m.

Ridgefield at Brookfield — at Brookfield High School-BHS Stadium Field, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame-West Haven at East Lyme — at East Lyme High School-Dick North Turf Field, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame-Fairfield, St. Joseph at Norwalk — at Norwalk High School-Testa Field, 4 p.m.

Enfield, Tolland at Rockville , Rockville HS (Varsity Field right side of school)-Football Field, 5 p.m.

Thursday, August 29

East Hartford at Bloomfield — at Bloomfield High School-Phil Rubin Stadium- Turf Field & Track, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, August 30

Brunswick School at Greenwich — at Greenwich High School-Cardinal Stadium, 4 p.m.

Nonnewaug at O’Brien Tech — at Emmett O’ Brien Reg Voc Tech School-O’Brien Tech. Athletic Complex, 4:30 p.m.

Wilton at New London — at New London High School- Field 1 Pat Cannamela, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 31

Valley Regional/Old Lyme at Windham — at Windham High School, 10 a.m.

Joel Barlow at St. Joseph — at St. Joseph High School, 10 a.m.

Wethersfield at Xavier — at Xavier High School-Larry McHugh Field, 10 a.m.

E.O. Smith at Stafford/East Windsor/Somers — at Stafford High School Stadium Field-Lighted Field behind the High School, 10 a.m.

Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby at Prince Tech — at A I Prince Reg Voc Tech School-Prince Tech/Moriarty Field, 10 a.m.

Haddam-Killingworth, Hamden Hall, Stamford at Wilby — at Wilby High School-Football Field, 10 a.m.

Cheney Tech at Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman — at Coventry High School-Football Field, 10 a.m.

Griswold/Wheeler at Plainfield — at Plainfield High School Athletic Lower Complex-PHS Track/Football Field, 10 a.m.

Fairfield Warde at Oxford — at Oxford High School-OHS Wolverine Field (Turf), 10 a.m.

Simsbury at TBA — at Not Listed, 10 a.m.

Quinebaug Valley at Ponaganset (RI) — at Ponaganset High School-Stadium, 10 a.m.

Hamden at Daniel Hand — at Madison Surf Club-Strong Field, 10 a.m.

Longmeadow (MA), Maloney at Enfield — at Enfield High School-EHS TURF, 10 a.m.

Staples at Norwalk — at Norwalk High School-Testa Field, 10 a.m.

North Branford at East Lyme — at East Lyme High School-Dick North Turf Field, 10 a.m.

Morgan at TBA — at Not Listed-Stonington HS, 10 a.m.

Bunnell at Trumbull — at Trumbull High School-McDougall Stadium, 10 a.m.

Pomperaug at St. Joseph — at St. Joseph High School, 10:30 a.m.

New Milford at Bridgeport Central — at Kennedy Stadium (Bridgeport), 10:30 a.m.

Rocky Hill at Coginchaug/Hale Ray/East Hampton — at Coginchaug Regional High School-CRHS Stadium Field & Track, 11 a.m.

Woodstock Academy at North Smithfield (RI) , North Smithfield High School-Stadium, 11 a.m.

Jonathan Law at Waterford , Waterford High School-Alumni Turf Field , 12 p.m.

East Catholic at Montville — at Montville High School-Montville Turf Field, 12 p.m.

Harding at Stratford — at Stratford High School-Penders Field, 1 p.m.

Lewis Mills at Wilcox Tech — at Falcon Field Meriden-falcon field, 2 p.m.

Ridgefield at Fairfield Prep — at Fairfield University-Barlow Field, 4 p.m.

Darien at TBA — at TBA at 8:30 a.m.

Berlin, Crosby, Middletown at Hall — at Hall High School-Stadium (Turf Field), 9 a.m.

Masuk, SMSA/University/Classical at Platt — at Falcon Field Meriden-falcon field, 9 a.m.

Westhill at Seymour — at Seymour High School-Seymour High School Turf Field, 9 a.m.

Gilbert/Northwestern at MCW United — at Housatonic Valley Regional High-football field, TBA

Monday, September 2

Fairfield Ludlowe at Notre Dame-Fairfield — at Notre Dame – Fairfield-McCarty Stadium, 12 p.m.

Tuesday, September 3

Hartford Public at Hall — at Hall High School-Stadium (Turf Field), 4 p.m.

Newtown at Platt — at Falcon Field Meriden-falcon field, 4 p.m.

Danbury at Brookfield — at Brookfield High School-BHS Stadium Field, 4 p.m.

Windsor at East Hartford — at East Hartford High School-Turf Field, 6 p.m.

Masuk at Shelton — at Shelton High School-High School – Finn Stadium, 6 p.m.

Fitch at Stonington — at Stonington High School-SHS Palmer Field (Turf), 6 p.m.

Farmington at Enfield — at Enfield High School-EHS TURF, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, September 4

Avon at Granby/Canton — at Granby Memorial High School-Stadium Field, 5 p.m.

Windham at Granby/Canton — at Granby Memorial High School-Stadium Field, 5 p.m.

Bridgeport Central at Stratford — at Stratford High School-Penders Field, 6 p.m.

Thursday, September 5

St. Paul Catholic at Bristol Central — at Bristol Central High School-BC Turf Field, 3:30 p.m.

Football at Naugatuck — at Naugatuck High School-Veterans Field, 4 p.m.

Brien McMahon at Westhill — at Westhill High School-J. Walter Kennedy Stadium, 4 p.m.

Nonnewaug at Oxford — at Oxford High School-OHS Wolverine Field (Turf), 4 p.m.

Killingly at New Fairfield — at New Fairfield High-Stadium Field, 5 p.m.

Greenwich at New Canaan — at New Canaan High School-Dunning Stadium, 5 p.m.

Amity at New Milford — at New Milford High School-North Turf Field – NMHS, 5 p.m.

Wethersfield at Glastonbury — at Glastonbury High School-Turf Field, 5:30 p.m.

Woodland at Plainville — at Plainville High School-Plainville HS- Tinty Field and Track , 6 p.m.

Wilbur Cross at Middletown — at Middletown High School-MHS Stadium, 6 p.m.

Cheshire at Windsor — at Windsor High School-Jack O’Brien Stadium , 6 p.m.

Bethel at Bunnell — at Bunnell High School-Bunnell Turf Field, 6 p.m.

Lyman Hall at Maloney ,– at Falcon Field Meriden-falcon field, 6:30 p.m.

Branford at Derby — at Ryan Field, 7 p.m.

Weston at Seymour — at Seymour High School-turf field, 7 p.m.

Friday, September 6

Norwalk at Stamford — at Stamford High School-Boyle Stadium, 4 p.m.

South Windsor at Farmington — at Farmington High School-Turf Field, 4 p.m.

Foran at Coginchaug/Hale Ray/East Hampton — at Coginchaug Regional High School-Turf Field, 4:30 p.m.

Bassick at O’Brien Tech — at Emmett O’ Brien Reg Voc Tech School-O’Brien Tech. Athletic Complex, 4:45 p.m.

Bacon Academy at E.O. Smith — at E O Smith High School-Turf Field, 5 p.m.

Masuk at Trumbull — at Trumbull High School-McDougall Stadium, 5 p.m.

Conard at Bloomfield — at Bloomfield High School-Phil Rubin Stadium- Turf Field & Track, 5 p.m.

Notre Dame-Fairfield at Lewis Mills — at Lewis Mills High School 1-Stadium, 5 p.m.

Hall at Norwich Free Academy — at Norwich Free Academy-Turf Field, 5 p.m.

Plainfield at OSW — at Old Saybrook High School-Add new subsite, 5 p.m.

Darien at Fairfield Prep — at Fairfield University-Rafferty Stadium, 5 p.m.

Platt at Simsbury– at Holden Field-Turf, 5:30 p.m.

Morgan at Guilford — at Guilford High School-Kavanaugh Turf Field and Track, 6 p.m.

Newtown at Ridgefield — at Ridgefield High School-Tiger Hollow Stadium, 6 p.m.

Gilbert/Northwestern at Torrington — at Torrington High School, 6 p.m.

Cromwell/Portland at Berlin — at Sage Park Berlin-Scalise Field, 6 p.m.

Valley Regional/Old Lyme at Waterford — at Waterford High School-Alumni Turf Field , 6 p.m.

Newington at Notre Dame-West Haven — at Veterans Field, 6 p.m.

Ledyard at Guilford — at Guilford High School-Kavanaugh Turf Field and Track, 6 p.m.

Fairfield Warde at East Haven — at East Haven High School-Turf Field, 6 p.m.

Rocky Hill at Watertown — at Watertown High School, 6 p.m.

Ansonia at Shelton — at Shelton High School-High School – Finn Stadium, 6 p.m.

Xavier at Southington — at Southington High School-TURF FIELD, 6 p.m.

Hamden at Jonathan Law — at Jonathan Law High School-Lawmen Stadium, 6 p.m.

Thames River at Montville — at Montville High School-Montville Turf Field, 6 p.m.

Woodstock Academy at Quinebaug Valley — at Ellis R V Tech School-Football Field, 6 p.m.

North Haven at Daniel Hand — at Madison Surf Club-Strong Field, 6 p.m.

Prince Tech at Pomperaug — at Pomperaug High School-Stadium, 6 p.m.

Wilcox Tech at Haddam-Killingworth — at A I Prince Reg Voc Tech School, 6 p.m.

New London at TBA — at West Haven High School-Ken Strong Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

SMSA/University/Classical at Rockville — at Rockville HS (Varsity Field right side of school)-Football Field, 6:30 p.m.

Stafford/East Windsor/Somers at Tolland — at Tolland HS-Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

East Lyme at Griswold/Wheeler — at Griswold High School-Football Game Field, 6:30 p.m.

Joel Barlow at Harding — at Warren Harding High School-Lewis Field, 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 7

Cheney Tech at Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby — at Windsor Locks High School-Stadium, 10 a.m.

Windham at Coventry/Windham Tech/Bolton/Lyman — at Coventry High School Football Field, 10 a.m.

Danbury at Wilton — at Wilton High School Veterans Memorial Stadium, 11 a.m.

Hartford Public at New Britain — at Veterans Stadium, 9 a.m.

Brookfield at Naugatuck — at Naugatuck High School Veterans Field, 9 a.m.

East Catholic at Granby/Canton — at Granby Memorial High School-Stadium Field, 9 a.m.