The State Coaches Volleyball Poll, Week 7: Bristol Eastern replaces RHAM at the top

Bristol Eastern took over the No. 1 ranking from CCC rival RHAM in the final Connecticut volleyball coaches state poll of the regular season.

The Lancers defeated RHAM, 3-2, last Wednesday, knocking the Sachems from the top spot after just one week. Bristol Eastern took 23 of the 27 first-place votes.

RHAM fell into a second-place tie with Greenwich, with Westhill now at No. 4.

Overall, the 10 teams in the poll remained the same although there was plenty of shifting.

Guilford took the biggest fall, dropping from No. 3 to No. 9 after losing twice in a three-day span last week.