The State Coaches Volleyball Poll, Week 6: RHAM takes top spot, Bristol Eastern, Guilford move up

There were wholesale changes this week, and there are certainly more on the way, in the Connecticut volleyball coaches poll this week.

With Greenwich falling to Westhill 3-0 last week, the Cards dropped from the No. 1 spot for the first time this season, clearing the way for RHAM to take over as the state’s top-ranked team. The Sachems, who picked up 17 first-place votes, were 12-0 at the time of the poll, but suffered their first loss when they dropped a 3-2 decision to No. 2 Bristol Eastern on Wednesday likely setting up another change at the top for next week’s poll.

Unbeaten Guilford moved up two spots to No. 3, with Greenwich settling in at No. 4, and Westhill jumping five spots to No. 5.