GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Recent Scores

Girls Volleyball

The State Coaches Volleyball Poll, Week 6: RHAM takes top spot, Bristol Eastern, Guilford move up

|

Guilford players celebrate their win over Cheshire on Monday, Oct. 21.

There were wholesale changes this week, and there are certainly more on the way, in the Connecticut volleyball coaches poll this week.

With Greenwich falling to Westhill 3-0 last week, the Cards dropped from the No. 1 spot for the first time this season, clearing the way for RHAM to take over as the state’s top-ranked team. The Sachems, who picked up 17 first-place votes, were 12-0 at the time of the poll, but suffered their first loss when they dropped a 3-2 decision to No. 2 Bristol Eastern on Wednesday likely setting up another change at the top for next week’s poll.

Unbeaten Guilford moved up two spots to No. 3, with Greenwich settling in at No. 4, and Westhill jumping five spots to No. 5.

RankTeamRecordPointsLastClass
1RHAM (17)12-05522L
2BRISTOL EASTERN (4)14-05123L
3GUILFORD (3)16-04365L
4GREENWICH (3)14-14301LL
5WESTHILL (3)13-229010L
6LUDLOWE13-22684LL
7COVENTRY14-02526S
8 (tie)AVON13-11947L
8 (tie)SEYMOUR16-01948LL
10NAUGATUCK16-01189M
Others receiving votes: 11 Darien (8-6) 34, 12 Trumbull (11-2) 26, 12 Ridgefield (6-8) 20, 13 Bristol Central (11-3) 12.
Coaches Voting: Jack Biggs, East Lyme; Jim Amato, Woodland; Adam Bottone, Woodstock Academy; Ryan Mintzer-Woodcock, South Windsor; Steve Goodrich, SMSA; Jon Shepro, Staples; Tony Nocera, New Milford; Steve Brienza, Wilton; Laura Anasatsio, Guilford; Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Angie Kumm, Berlin; Curt Burns, Avon; Steve Lapham, Greenwich; Amanda Nappi, Lyman Memorial; Michael Stango, Kennedy; Judith Joslin, Enfield; Lance Pepper, Bristol Central; Tim Guernsey, RHAM; Mike Smeriglio, Stamford; Steve Banks, Fitch; Ryan Czaja, NFA; Kevin Wesche, Naugatuck; Pete Georgiou, Brien McMahon; Michelle Abraham, New Britain; Tony Sanith, Glastonbury; Craig Brown, East Haven; Marianna Linnehan, Westhill; Richard Heitz, Southington; Kevin Savejs, Maloney; Laura Arena, Farmington; Missy Parker, New London. Compiled by Tim Guernsey, RHAM.

Hotfix: Switch Entry Category Links to Community Pages