The State Coaches Volleyball Poll, Week 5: Greenwich holds at No. 1, RHAM moves up to No. 2

Greenwich’s Liana Sarkissian (10) hits the ball past Westhill’s Betsy Sachs in an FCIAC girls volleyball game in Greenwich, Connecticut on Sept. 12, 2019. Greenwich defeated Westhill 3-1.

The Greenwich volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season but retained its hold on the No. 1 spot in the Connecticut volleyball coaches poll for week five.

Unbeaten RHAM made the biggest jump, as it leapt three spots from No. 5 to No. 2, picking up 11 of the 30 first-place votes. Bristol Eastern, Ludlowe and Guilford round out the top five.

RankTeamRecordPointsLastClass
1GREENWICH (16)12-15501LL
2RHAM (11)10-04845L
3BRISTOL EASTERN (1)11-04682L
4LUDLOWE (2)12-04283LL
5GUILFORD13-03824L
6COVENTRY (1)12-02306S
7AVON11-11807L
8SEYMOUR13-01389LL
9NAUGATUCK12-07610M
10WESTHILL10-260NRL
Others receiving votes: 11 (tie) Bristol Central (8-3) and Darien (6-4) 36; 13 Cheshire (9-2) 34; 14 Trumbull (7-2) 32; 15 Lyman Memorial (10-1) 26.
Coaches Voting: Seth Davis, Amity; Jim Amato, Woodland; Adam Bottone, Woodstock Academy; Ryan Mintzer-Woodcock, South Windsor; Meghan Skelton, Ludlowe; Jon Shepro, Staples; Tony Nocera, New Milford; Martin Martinez, East Hartford; Laura Anasatsio, Guilford; Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Angie Kumm, Berlin; Curt Burns, Avon; Steve Lapham, Greenwich; Amanda Nappi, Lyman Memorial; Michael Stango, Kennedy; Kevin Marino, New Canaan; Sue Bavone, Cheshire; Tim Guernsey, RHAM; Mike Smeriglio, Stamford; Steve Banks, Fitch; Ryan Czaja, NFA; Kevin Wesche, Naugatuck; Pete Georgiou, Brien McMahon; Michelle Abraham, New Britain; Tony Sanith, Glastonbury; Craig Brown, East Haven; Marianna Linnehan, Westhill; Richard Heitz, Southington; Matt Narwold, Warde; La’Tosha Woodward, Windsor. Compiled by Tim Guernsey, RHAM.

