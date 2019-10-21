The State Coaches Volleyball Poll, Week 5: Greenwich holds at No. 1, RHAM moves up to No. 2

The Greenwich volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season but retained its hold on the No. 1 spot in the Connecticut volleyball coaches poll for week five.
Unbeaten RHAM made the biggest jump, as it leapt three spots from No. 5 to No. 2, picking up 11 of the 30 first-place votes. Bristol Eastern, Ludlowe and Guilford round out the top five.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Class
|1
|GREENWICH (16)
|12-1
|550
|1
|LL
|2
|RHAM (11)
|10-0
|484
|5
|L
|3
|BRISTOL EASTERN (1)
|11-0
|468
|2
|L
|4
|LUDLOWE (2)
|12-0
|428
|3
|LL
|5
|GUILFORD
|13-0
|382
|4
|L
|6
|COVENTRY (1)
|12-0
|230
|6
|S
|7
|AVON
|11-1
|180
|7
|L
|8
|SEYMOUR
|13-0
|138
|9
|LL
|9
|NAUGATUCK
|12-0
|76
|10
|M
|10
|WESTHILL
|10-2
|60
|NR
|L
|Others receiving votes: 11 (tie) Bristol Central (8-3) and Darien (6-4) 36; 13 Cheshire (9-2) 34; 14 Trumbull (7-2) 32; 15 Lyman Memorial (10-1) 26.
|Coaches Voting: Seth Davis, Amity; Jim Amato, Woodland; Adam Bottone, Woodstock Academy; Ryan Mintzer-Woodcock, South Windsor; Meghan Skelton, Ludlowe; Jon Shepro, Staples; Tony Nocera, New Milford; Martin Martinez, East Hartford; Laura Anasatsio, Guilford; Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Angie Kumm, Berlin; Curt Burns, Avon; Steve Lapham, Greenwich; Amanda Nappi, Lyman Memorial; Michael Stango, Kennedy; Kevin Marino, New Canaan; Sue Bavone, Cheshire; Tim Guernsey, RHAM; Mike Smeriglio, Stamford; Steve Banks, Fitch; Ryan Czaja, NFA; Kevin Wesche, Naugatuck; Pete Georgiou, Brien McMahon; Michelle Abraham, New Britain; Tony Sanith, Glastonbury; Craig Brown, East Haven; Marianna Linnehan, Westhill; Richard Heitz, Southington; Matt Narwold, Warde; La’Tosha Woodward, Windsor. Compiled by Tim Guernsey, RHAM.