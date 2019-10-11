The State Coaches Volleyball Poll Week 4: Top 3 remains the same; Guilford jumps to No. 4

The top three remained the same, but Guilford made a jump to the No. 4 spot in the latest Connecticut volleyball coaches poll.
Guilford, the SCC’s last remaining unbeaten team, toppled conference contenders Cheshire, Shelton and Amity in succession and moved up two spots while gaining a pair of first-place votes.
Greenwich kept its hold on the No. 1 spot, with Bristol Eastern and Ludlowe again at No. 2 and 3, respectively.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Class
|1
|GREENWICH (25)
|11-0
|674
|1
|LL
|2
|BRISTOL EASTERN ()
|9-0
|558
|2
|L
|3
|LUDLOWE (4)
|10-0
|528
|3
|LL
|4
|GUILFORD (2)
|11-0
|524
|6
|L
|5
|RHAM (3)
|9-0
|522
|4
|L
|6
|COVENTRY (1)
|10-0
|282
|7
|S
|7
|AVON
|9-1
|210
|10
|L
|8
|CHESHIRE
|9-1
|20
|5
|LL
|9
|SEYMOUR
|11-0
|128
|NR
|M
|10
|NAUGATUCK
|11-0
|70
|NR
|L
|Others receiving votes: 11 New Milford (10-0) 68; 12 (tie) Westhill (7-2) and New Canaan (8-2) 46; 14 Trumbull (6-2) 40; 15 Conard (9-1) 36.
|Coaches Voting: Seth Davis, Amity; Jim Amato, Woodland; Adam Bottone, Woodstock Academy; Ryan Mintzer-Woodcock, South Windsor; Steven Goodrich, SMSA; Nicole Trommelen, Trumbull; Jon Shepro, Staples; Julie Johnson, Foran; Jack Biggs, East Lyme; Kerry Roller, Conard; Tony Nocera, New Milford; Harold Branstrom, Montville; Jamie Bruno, Griswold; Steve Brienza, Wilton; Lance Pepper, Bristol Central; Martin Martinez, East Hartford; Laura Anasatsio, Guilford; Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Angie Kumm, Berlin; Curt Burns, Avon; Steve Lapham, Greenwich; Amanda Nappi, Lyman Memorial; Michael Stango, Kennedy; Laura Arena, Farmington; Sue Bavone, Cheshire; Tim Guernsey, RHAM; Mike Smeriglio, Stamford; Steve Banks, Fitch; Ryan Czaja, NFA; Kevin Wesche, Naugatuck; Victoria Sperrazza, Sheehan; Pete Georgiou, Brien McMahon; Michelle Abraham, New Britain; Tony Sanith, Glastonbury; Craig Brown, East Haven; Cody Michaels, Branford; Richard Heitz, Southington. Compiled by Tim Guernsey, RHAM.