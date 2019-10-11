GameTime CT

Connecticut's premier high school sports website

Recent Scores

The State Coaches Volleyball Poll Week 4: Top 3 remains the same; Guilford jumps to No. 4

|

Guilford’s Emma Appleman goes up for a kill against North Haven Thursday.

The top three remained the same, but Guilford made a jump to the No. 4 spot in the latest Connecticut volleyball coaches poll.

Guilford, the SCC’s last remaining unbeaten team, toppled conference contenders Cheshire, Shelton and Amity in succession and moved up two spots while gaining a pair of first-place votes.

Greenwich kept its hold on the No. 1 spot, with Bristol Eastern and Ludlowe again at No. 2 and 3, respectively.

RankTeamRecordPointsLastClass
1GREENWICH (25)11-06741LL
2BRISTOL EASTERN ()9-05582L
3LUDLOWE (4)10-05283LL
4GUILFORD (2)11-05246L
5RHAM (3)9-05224L
6COVENTRY (1)10-02827S
7AVON9-121010L
8CHESHIRE9-1205LL
9SEYMOUR11-0128NRM
10NAUGATUCK11-070NRL
Others receiving votes: 11 New Milford (10-0) 68; 12 (tie) Westhill (7-2) and New Canaan (8-2) 46; 14 Trumbull (6-2) 40; 15 Conard (9-1) 36.
Coaches Voting: Seth Davis, Amity; Jim Amato, Woodland; Adam Bottone, Woodstock Academy; Ryan Mintzer-Woodcock, South Windsor; Steven Goodrich, SMSA; Nicole Trommelen, Trumbull; Jon Shepro, Staples; Julie Johnson, Foran; Jack Biggs, East Lyme; Kerry Roller, Conard; Tony Nocera, New Milford; Harold Branstrom, Montville; Jamie Bruno, Griswold; Steve Brienza, Wilton; Lance Pepper, Bristol Central; Martin Martinez, East Hartford; Laura Anasatsio, Guilford; Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Angie Kumm, Berlin; Curt Burns, Avon; Steve Lapham, Greenwich; Amanda Nappi, Lyman Memorial; Michael Stango, Kennedy; Laura Arena, Farmington; Sue Bavone, Cheshire; Tim Guernsey, RHAM; Mike Smeriglio, Stamford; Steve Banks, Fitch; Ryan Czaja, NFA; Kevin Wesche, Naugatuck; Victoria Sperrazza, Sheehan; Pete Georgiou, Brien McMahon; Michelle Abraham, New Britain; Tony Sanith, Glastonbury; Craig Brown, East Haven; Cody Michaels, Branford; Richard Heitz, Southington. Compiled by Tim Guernsey, RHAM.

Hotfix: Switch Entry Category Links to Community Pages