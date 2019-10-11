The State Coaches Volleyball Poll Week 4: Top 3 remains the same; Guilford jumps to No. 4

The top three remained the same, but Guilford made a jump to the No. 4 spot in the latest Connecticut volleyball coaches poll.

Guilford, the SCC’s last remaining unbeaten team, toppled conference contenders Cheshire, Shelton and Amity in succession and moved up two spots while gaining a pair of first-place votes.

Greenwich kept its hold on the No. 1 spot, with Bristol Eastern and Ludlowe again at No. 2 and 3, respectively.