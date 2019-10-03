The State Coaches Volleyball Poll Week 3: Greenwich starts season at No. 1

The Greenwich Cardinals landed atop the season’s first Connecticut volleyball coaches poll, which featured five teams receiving first-place votes.
Greenwich received 11 of the 25 No. 1 votes, amassing 406 points to lead the poll, with Bristol Eastern a close second with 390 points and four first-place votes.
Ludlowe is third, followed by No. 4 RHAM, which received the second most No.1 votes with six, and No. 5 Cheshire.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Last
|Class
|1
|GREENWICH (11)
|7-0
|406
|-
|LL
|2
|BRISTOL EASTERN (4)
|7-0
|390
|-
|L
|3
|LUDLOWE (3)
|7-0
|322
|-
|LL
|4
|RHAM (6)
|5-0
|294
|-
|L
|5
|CHESHIRE
|6-0
|272
|-
|LL
|6
|GUILFORD
|7-0
|158
|-
|L
|7
|COVENTRY (1)
|6-0
|144
|-
|S
|8
|TRUMBULL
|4-1
|98
|-
|LL
|9
|WESTHILL
|5-1
|94
|-
|LL
|10
|AVON
|5-1
|92
|-
|L
|Coaches Voting: Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Angie Kumm, Berlin; Curt Burns, Avon; Steve Lapham, Greenwich; Amanda Nappi, Lyman Memorial; Michael Stango, Kennedy; Laura Arena, Farmington; Lidania Cibere, Ridgefield; Sue Bavone, Cheshire; Tim Guernsey, RHAM; Mike Smeriglio, Stamford; Steve Banks, Fitch; Ryan Czaja, NFA; Kevin Wesche, Naugatuck; Victoria Sperrazza, Sheehan; Pete Georgiou, Brien McMahon; Meghan Skelton, Ludlowe; Michelle Abraham, New Britain; Kevin Savejs, Maloney; La’Tosha Woodward, Windsor; Tony Sanith, Glastonbury; Craig Brown, East Haven; Cody Michaels, Branford; Richard Heitz, Southington; Ryan Giberson, Coventry. Compiled by Tim Guernsey, RHAM.