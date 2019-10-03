The State Coaches Volleyball Poll Week 3: Greenwich starts season at No. 1

The Greenwich Cardinals landed atop the season’s first Connecticut volleyball coaches poll, which featured five teams receiving first-place votes.

Greenwich received 11 of the 25 No. 1 votes, amassing 406 points to lead the poll, with Bristol Eastern a close second with 390 points and four first-place votes.

Ludlowe is third, followed by No. 4 RHAM, which received the second most No.1 votes with six, and No. 5 Cheshire.