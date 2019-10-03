GameTime CT

The State Coaches Volleyball Poll Week 3: Greenwich starts season at No. 1

Greenwich defeated Westhill 3-1 in an FCIAC girls volleyball game in Greenwich, Connecticut on Sept. 12, 2019.

The Greenwich Cardinals landed atop the season’s first Connecticut volleyball coaches poll, which featured five teams receiving first-place votes.

Greenwich received 11 of the 25 No. 1 votes, amassing 406 points to lead the poll, with Bristol Eastern a close second with 390 points and four first-place votes.

Ludlowe is third, followed by No. 4 RHAM, which received the second most No.1 votes with six, and No. 5 Cheshire.

RankTeamRecordPointsLastClass
1GREENWICH (11)7-0406-LL
2BRISTOL EASTERN (4)7-0390-L
3LUDLOWE (3)7-0322-LL
4RHAM (6)5-0294-L
5CHESHIRE6-0272-LL
6GUILFORD7-0158-L
7COVENTRY (1)6-0144-S
8TRUMBULL4-198-LL
9WESTHILL5-194-LL
10AVON5-192-L
Coaches Voting: Jeff Babineau, St. Joseph; Angie Kumm, Berlin; Curt Burns, Avon; Steve Lapham, Greenwich; Amanda Nappi, Lyman Memorial; Michael Stango, Kennedy; Laura Arena, Farmington; Lidania Cibere, Ridgefield; Sue Bavone, Cheshire; Tim Guernsey, RHAM; Mike Smeriglio, Stamford; Steve Banks, Fitch; Ryan Czaja, NFA; Kevin Wesche, Naugatuck; Victoria Sperrazza, Sheehan; Pete Georgiou, Brien McMahon; Meghan Skelton, Ludlowe; Michelle Abraham, New Britain; Kevin Savejs, Maloney; La’Tosha Woodward, Windsor; Tony Sanith, Glastonbury; Craig Brown, East Haven; Cody Michaels, Branford; Richard Heitz, Southington; Ryan Giberson, Coventry. Compiled by Tim Guernsey, RHAM.

