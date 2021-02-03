The Preseason 2021 GameTimeCT Top 10 Hockey Poll: FAIRFIELD PREP is No. 1

The state championships are not happening this season.

Road to Ingalls will not be a thing either.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams have had to shuffle their schedules and that might take the sting away… just a little bit.

No teams can play out of state games, teams that usually at Division I teams will get their shot at teams like Fairfield Prep and Notre Dame-West Haven.

The FCIAC allowed its traditional Division I teams to play only traditional Division I teams for the first time, which includes crossover dates with SCC/SWC teams.

We will see top 10 matchups almost every night and with everything going on, that is good enough for me.

The top ranked team to start the season is the same team that finished last season with the No. 1 ranking, Fairfield Prep.

Prep returns All-Stater Mason Whitney up front and Luke Noonan on the blue line. Matt Sather is still behind that bench, which always means the Jesuits are going to be hard to play against.

Darien, with most of its team returning, comes in at second in the poll. The Blue Wave received double the first-place votes that Fairfield Prep did, but on all of the ballots, Prep didn’t receive any vote below third, while Darien received two fifth-place votes.

Notre Dame-West Haven received the other three first-place votes and comes in at third ahead of defending FCIAC champion New Canaan.

Greenwich, led by Charlie Zolin in net, takes fifth place and Ridgefield comes in at sixth.

With the FCIAC taking the previous three spots, the SCC/SWC takes the next three spots – with Xavier, Notre Dame-Fairfield and Hand taking the seventh, eighth and ninth spots in the poll.

Hand is the lone team in the preseason Top 10 that didn’t play in the CIAC Division I last year.

After finishing with 13 wins a season ago, Simsbury takes the final spot in the poll.

2021 Preseason GameTimeCT Top 10 Hockey Poll