The Preseason 2021 GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll: NOTRE DAME-FAIRFIELD is No. 1

There will be no Run to the Sun.

It hurts to hear, but it is the reality of the 2021 girls basketball season with COVID-19 changing everything about how we play and watch sports.

What we can do that feels somewhat normal is putt out the girls basketball top 10 poll.

It will be more difficult this season to choose the teams with no crossover games between conferences and, of course, no state tournaments.

Back atop our poll is Notre Dame-Fairfield, receiving all the first-place votes in the preseason poll just as it did in the final poll last season before the season was shut down.

The Lancers lost a little, but come back with a cupboard full of talent. Teams in the SWC will be hard-pressed to knock the Lancers out of the top spot.

Looking at the rest of the top 10, Trumbull, Danbury and Ridgefield represent the FCIAC. That league should be quite competitive this season and we could see different teams move in and out of the top 10 depending on who they faced in a particular week.

The SCC was two votes away from having no teams in the poll, but Sheehan just eked out Ludlowe for that final spot.

The ECC shows up with three teams and it is no surprise who they are: Bacon Academy, New London and NFA were the best from out east last year and should be again with all three eyeing the ECC D-I title.

Newington and E.O. Smith are the only CCC teams here, but in a league loaded with talent, more will surely make an appearance.

The rule for this season, which starts Monday, is to have some fun.

That goes for the players, coaches and us here doing the poll.

Is it going to be perfect? No way.

But it will be fun.

Let’s throw that ball up and get to playing some ball.

2021 Preseason GameTimeCT Top 10 Girls Basketball Poll