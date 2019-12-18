The Preseason 2019-20 GameTimeCT Top 10 Hockey Poll: FAIRFIELD PREP is No. 1

The Connecticut Division I boys hockey championship does not always go to the Catholic schools, nor to the FCIAC powers in the southwest corner of the state, but that’s the way to bet.

In particular, the way to bet is Fairfield Prep, winner of 11 out of the past 20 titles under coach Matt Sather, and GameTimeCT preseason hockey polls tend to reflect that. The Jesuits are the choice again for No. 1 to start 2019-20.

They graduated plenty of talent, and there could be growing pains, much like last season, but they always seem to find a way to be there at the end, no matter how the season goes.

Darien also received a couple of first-place votes. A plethora of talented forwards return for the Blue Wave with Jack Massey back to anchor the blue line.

Notre Dame-West Haven, which rallied with five straight wins to make last year’s Division I final, took third place in the preseason poll with a lot of contributors returning.

Ridgefield, which received the other first-place vote, and Greenwich tied for fourth. The FCIAC rivals come from different directions, Ridgefield looking to replace a lot of graduated standouts from a team that went unbeaten through the FCIAC playoffs, Greenwich with a lot back.

Xavier, with a new coach and standout forward Aden Hotchkiss back from the Gunnery, is sixth, and New Canaan, fresh off an overtime win over Greenwich on Monday, sits seventh as of the preseason.

Much like the fourth-place tie, the eighth-place tie features Hamden, which has is putting together a lot of new faces, and West Haven, which has a lot of players back. In 10th is Northwest Catholic, a semifinalist last year that bade farewell to some big-time players but had young contributors last season.

Defending Division II champion Branford, a favorite to repeat, is just outside the Top 10 to start.

2019-20 Preseason GameTimeCT Top 10 Hockey Poll