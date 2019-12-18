The Preseason 2019-20 GameTimeCT / NHR Top 10 Boys Basketball Poll: WINDSOR is No. 1

Windsor High School’s Amir Spears drives to the basket during the CIAC Division I boys varsity basketball semifinal game at the University of Hartford against Immaculate High School on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

More than nine months after Waterford held off New Britain to win the CIAC Division II state championship at the Mohegan Sun Arena, we are back for another boys basketball season.

Windsor lost to East Catholic in the Division I state final, but it’s the Warriors that open the 2019-20 season on top. Guards Corey McKeithan and Amir “Primo” Spears are both back. Widsor received 19 of the 20 first-place votes.

East Catholic received the other and is second, followed by five-time NVL champion Sacred Heart and Hillhouse to round out the top five.

Thankfully, Windsor vs. East Catholic, originally scheduled to be played on Dec. 20 has been pushed back to Jan. 28. It’s the only meeting between the two CCC rivals.

Windsor plays at Hillhouse on Jan. 8.

Waterford stands at No. 9 in the poll before it begins its quest for a three-peat – the Lancers won Division III in 2018. Trinity Catholic is predicted to be the FCIAC champion, hence its spot in the top 10 at No. 8.

This year’s championship finals will be March 21-22 at the Sun. That gives us three months to determine the five state champions.