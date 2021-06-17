The Most Memorable Moments from the 2021 CIAC spring championships

The first CIAC high school championships in 15 months did not disappoint, with several memorable moment. Below are our most memorable moments from the 2021 CIAC spring sports championships:

Off the bench and into history

Norwalk gets on the board Konstantinos Kodonas comes off the bench with a pinch hit RBI single with one out in the top of the 7th #ctbase Norwalk leads Westhill 1-0 pic.twitter.com/XqMwSTJbAl — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 12, 2021

Norwalk’s Konstantinos Kodonas came off the bench in the Class LL championship game to get the game-winning RBI single in the top of the 7th inning in Norwalk’s 1-0 win over Westhill. Kodonas was benched at the beginning of the state tournament and coach Ryan Mitchell told him to “stay with me, stay with me” and the junior came through when he was called upon. It was the first state title in Norwalk baseball history.

From Having Nothing to Having Everything

HAND captures it’s first ever state championship title in a 3-0 win over Berlin #ctbase pic.twitter.com/ugIs4I7h53 — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 13, 2021

While he warming up in the bullpen before the Class L championship game, Hand starter David Antonetti said he maybe threw five strikes. When he got on the mound he had everything. The junior threw a one-hitter to lead the Hand program to their first state championship in a 3-0 win over Berlin.

Perfect Season

Mozzicato Ks the final batter. His 17th of the game. EAST CATHOLIC is the Class M champion for the first time since 1997 #ctbase pic.twitter.com/qFnAVE15jY — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 12, 2021

Frank Mozzicato continued to dominate high school hitters across the state. He through a complete game shutout, struck out 17 batters and allowed one hit to lead East Catholic past Northwestern, 7-0, to win its first state title since 1997. East Catholic finished the season 25-0, the only undefeated baseball team in the state. Mozzicato is expected to be a high pick in the upcoming MLB Draft.

Title Town

Coginchaug is the toast of the spring season. The school captured both the baseball and softball state championships in Class S.

Two years ago Coginchaug’s Kolby Pascarelli said they would win a state title when they were seniors. Everyone said he was crazy… #ctbase pic.twitter.com/ztz1BBVRes — Pete Paguaga (@PetePaguaga) June 12, 2021

When he was a sophomore, Coginchaug’s Kolby Pascarelli told anyone that would listen that the Blue Devils would win the state championship his senior year. On Friday night, Pascarelli turned his prediction into a reality, pitching 6 2/3 innings of shutout baseball, striking out nine batters to lead Coginchaug to an 8-0 win over St. Paul.

⬆️5: Coginchaug is RAKING. Pushes four more across for a 10 run lead #ctsb Coginchaug 12, Somers 2 pic.twitter.com/u8ZvQyvKqx — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 12, 2021

After losing to Somers in the 2019 Class S state championship game, Coginchaug made no secret they wanted another shot at Somers. They took advantage of the opportunity, gaining revenge this season, beating Somers 14-2.

Lasane walks off to win state title

FINAL: Southington 4, Ludlowe 3 Jazmin Lasane hits a walk-off single after a Lauren Verrilli RBI single ties it and Southington repeats as Class LL State Champions #ctsb pic.twitter.com/RCeYhXP8Vh — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 12, 2021

Jazmin Lasane came through with a walk-off RBI base hit in the bottom of the 7th inning in Southington’s 4-3 win over Fairfield Ludlowe. It was the school’s unprecedented 19th state title in softball.

Two years in the making

Masuk’s last lost came against St. Joseph on May 4, 2019. On Saturday, the Panthers got another shot at the Cadets and made up for it, beating the Cadets, 2-0 to claim the program’s third straight Class L state title. Masuk is 77-1 over the past three seasons played, including three state titles.

Sweet No. 12

Seymour proved once again why the Wildcats are one of the premiere programs in Connecticut softball history. The Wildcats defeated North Branford, 6-0, to win their 12th state title. It was the 19th trip to finals in 30 years under coach Ken Pereiras.

Big Brother Steps Up

This is what Ridgefield’s Class L championship looked like. Battled all kinds of setbacks, too many to count, en route to the unlikely title #ctlax pic.twitter.com/kyOwxVfoQx — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) June 12, 2021

Without its top scorer — Kyle Colsey, who had an appendectomy — the next man had to step up for Ridgefield. It was Kyle’s older brother Ryan that came up big — with three of his four goals in the second half — for the Tigers in their 8-5 win over Fairfield Prep.

The team also had their good luck charm with them during the game, Conner Curran. Curran is a youngster living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and he became their honorary captain this season.

Here’s Ridgefield coach Roy Colsey making sure Connor Curran got his medal(s) #ctlax pic.twitter.com/WDiOVhZJ2m — Sean Patrick Bowley (@SPBowley) June 12, 2021

OT Hero

Weston sophomore Grayson Moniz scored with 26.9 seconds left in overtime to win the Class M state championship for the Trojans, 5-4, over Hand. Fourth-seeded Weston (17-4) had won three Class S championships, its last coming in 2007, but lost in its only other appearance in the Class M final in 2019.

Three-peat in Trumbull

St. Joseph completed a three-peat after beating East Catholic, 13-9, in the Class S state championship game. The senior class for St. Joseph never lost a playoff game. It won the 2018 and 2019 Class S titles. And Talbot said the 2020 team that lost its season to the COVID-19 pandemic might’ve been the best of the four.

Dynasty Reigns

Darien wins Class L girls lacrosse championship 14-6 over Ludlowe #ctglax ⁦@GameTimeCT⁩ pic.twitter.com/gtZnhaSccy — Dave Stewart (@DStewartSports) June 12, 2021

Darien beat Fairfield Ludlowe, 14-6, in the Class L girls lacrosse championship to claim its 19th state championship title.

Thriller in Stratford

Guilford celebrates winning CIAC Class M girls lacrosse final with 11-10 win over Barlow as final seconds tick off clock #ctglax pic.twitter.com/XtrpaScMwC — Dan Nowak (@NHRDanNowak) June 12, 2021

MJ Santa Barbara scored with a minute left to lead Guilford to an 11-10 win over Barlow in the Class M state championship.

Dynasty in New Fairfield

The Rebels beat Weston, 11-8, in the Class S state championship game to win the program’s fourth straight state championship and fifth overall. New Fairfield has won 16 consecutive state playoff games dating back to the start of the 2017 Class S tournament.

Perfect on the hardwood

The final point as Darien wins the CIAC Class L volleyball championship with a 3-1 win over Enfield. #ctvb pic.twitter.com/mxqPB7a8lj — Dave Phillips (@davephillips41) June 11, 2021

The Darien boys volleyball team entered the Class L championship with an undefeated record and they left Thursday perfect with a 3-1 win against Enfield. Darien dropped just two sets all season.

Barlow claimed its first ever state championship in volleyball after beating Newington, 3-1. in the Class M championship. The Falcons had almost an entire perfect season — dropping one set all season.

Sherry Shatters State Record

Conard’s Gavin Sherry continues to rewrite the Connecticut record book. The junior shattered the state record in the 1,600, with a time of 4:01.88, the previous mark was 4:06.09.

State Open Boys 1600 Meter Run Champion: Gavin Sherry, Conard (4:01.88)

*STATE RECORD* #cttrack pic.twitter.com/02zLRGDJci — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

Moore breaks State Open Record

Hillhouse’s Gary Moore Jr., has been a household name since his freshman year and this season he broke the state open record in the discus with a throw of 188 feet, 7 inches. The previous record was 182 feet, 11 inches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GameTimeCT (@gametimect)

3x for Danbury’s Smith

State Open Girls 100 Meter Dash Champion: Alanna Smith, Danbury (12.03) #cttrack pic.twitter.com/5CdsIVvb2W — Will Aldam (@AldamWill) June 10, 2021

Danbury’s Alanna Smith won the 100, 200 and 400 meter races to become the first athlete to win three events at the State Open since Hillhouse’s Precious Holmes in 2011.