The Meat Grinder podcast (S3 E2): New Canaan coach Lou Marinelli

It’s official: There will be no 11 vs. 11 high school football in Connecticut this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Or will there?

Though the CIAC has shut down contact football this fall, in accordance with the Dept. of Health’s COVID sports recommendations, there has been a ground-roots effort to at least explore the possibility of playing a private version of high school football.

That possibility is not without its financial and logistical hurdles, not to mention the temporal one. Time is running out.

One of the most prominent and, perhaps, realistic private league ideas comes out of Fairfield County. To get an idea of what’s going on there, we bring in New Canaan coach Lou Marinelli — the state’s all-time winningest football coach — to tell us where the effort stands as of Sept. 22.

Because we don’t want everything to be about COVID’s ruining of the high school football season, Pete and Sean also talk with Lou about his program’s top alumni now playing in the NFL and on Drew Pyne’s first appearance at quarterback for the University of Notre Dame.

Sean and Pete also give us their thoughts on the CIAC’s cancelation, some of the league-sanctioned, 7-on-7 and lineman challenge leagues springing up — including one recently approved in by FCIAC ADs — and touch on some of all the other issues.

We start serious, but get fun as we attempt to keep football talk alive here in 2020.

Watch the latest episode, above. Lou Marinelli’s interview begins at the 27:20 mark.

The interview was recorded Tuesday, Sept. 22.

