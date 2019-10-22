The Meat Grinder podcast Ep. 7: Danbury coach Augustine Tieri and the midseason report

WELCOME BACK to another edition of The Meat Grinder, your weekly dose of Connecticut High School Football and we have reached the official halfway point of the 2019 regular season. Most of the state’s teams have taken their mandated byes and we’re back to regular order when Week 7 kicks off on Thursday.

Joining us on the show this week is Augustine Tieri, the second-year head coach at Danbury who has the Hatters flying into a huge and rare matchup with neighboring Newtown on Friday night.

Tieri has quickly molded Danbury into a potential threat with stars like Boston College-bound lineman Jah Joyner leading the way. He talks about what he’s done to get kids excited about football in the Hat City again.

We discuss some of last week’s games, touching on Cheshire’s 52-22 victory over Masuk, Lyman Hall’s comeback win over Guilford and take a quick look at the state playoff picture heading into the second half of the season.

For this week’s picks, we break down a massive Week 7 schedule, including No. 7 Ridgefield at No. 2 St. Joseph and No. 4 Darien at No. 3 Greenwich.

RUNDOWN

0:00 — Opening Montage: Cheshire-Masuk; Danbury-Trumbull.

1:10 — It’s the 2019 midseason! Looking back at Week 6, ahead to huge Week 7.

21:45 — Midseason report, a look at playoff standings, surprising teams.

30:27 — Danbury head coach Augustine Tieri.

54:50 — The Week 7 Picks.

