The Meat Grinder Podcast Ep. 4: Kicking the Tires on the Alliance with the Commish

Welcome back to another episode of The Meat Grinder as we take a look back at Week 3 of the 2019 High School Football season in Connecticut.

It was the second full week of the Connecticut High School Football Scheduling Alliance and, with the first rounds completed we’ve decided to take a look at how it came together and how it’s gone and what can evolve from this arrangement.

And who better to break it all down than The Commish, Al Carbone of the Southern Connecticut Conference, the architect — who’s been dying to join us for weeks to explain how everything’s gone and where everything’s going as far as he and the other league commissioners are concerned.

Also, Pete and Sean take us step-by-step through their combined 900-mile weekend road trip to see nine games this weekend — thanks in part to the ongoing EEE scare.

They break down Rockville-Granby/Canton, Weston-NWC, Amity-Newington, Simsbury-South Windsor, North Branford-Cromwell, Coginchaug-Valley Regional and Staples-Ridgefield. Whew.

And, finally Pete unveils his “chaos” picks for this week, including a breakdown of No. 2 St. Joseph’s showdown at No. 9 New Canaan.

RUNDOWN

0:00 — Opening Montage, Fairfield Prep-Ludlowe; Rockville-Granby.

1:32 — The latest Top 10 poll; Pete and Sean break down their 900-mi road trip.

25:14 — Breaking down the Scheduling Alliance with The Commish, SCC Al Carbone.

52:34 — The Week 4 Picks.

