The Meat Grinder Podcast Ep. 3: Shelton coach Jeff Roy and recapping Week 2

Welcome back to another episode of The Meat Grinder, this time to recap Week 2 of the 2019 High School Football season in Connecticut.

And, with his team 2-0 and a suddenly-potent Norwich Free Academy squad coming to town on Friday, we’re joined by Shelton coach JEFF ROY, whose team is looking strong again with a massive line and a swarming defensive front.

Roy gives us the quick outlook on the NFA game and this year’s team. He also gives us his thoughts on how the scheduling alliance is working out so far.

Speaking of which, Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley recap (just about) everything of note that happened in the first full week of the scheduling alliance, specifically Newtown’s victory over Fairfield Prep, Darien’s win over Southington, St. Joseph’s rout of Notre Dame-West Haven and NFA’s Austin Richards throwing seeds all over the field in their convincing win over Glastonbury, plus Ridgefield’s 17-13 victory over then No. 3 New Canaan in a non-Alliance game.

We also delve into this week’s picks, which are now led by UConn women’s basketball beatwriter (and former Hearst HS Football writer) Doug Bonjour and New Canaan Advertiser’s Dave Stewart. Sean, who went a dismal 5-5, fell back into a tie with Pete and a few others.

Pete unveils this week’s picks and we gear up for Week 3.

