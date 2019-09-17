The Meat Grinder Podcast Ep. 2: Recapping Wild Week 1; Stamford coach Jamar Greene

WELCOME BACK to The Meat Grinder, your weekly dose of high school football talk in Connecticut and what a week it was to kick off the 2019 season with upsets and surprises galore.

The best of the bunch might have been Stamford’s emotional, 14-13 victory over Staples, played as the Black Knights were mourning the tragic deaths of two of their teammates in a car accident before the season.

Joining us this week, of course, is Stamford head coach Jamar Greene to talk about how his boys managed to focus their emotions and knock off a traditional league power in Week 1.

We also run down the carnage elsewhere, including Pete Paguaga’s big flub on the Week 1 staff picks. Sean Patrick Bowley correctly picked Guilford to beat Branford, but didn’t get the same outpouring of love as the 8-Ball because Pete’s graphic had Sean picking Branford.

Nobody but the 8-Ball picked Newington, which virtually carried 8-Ball off the field after their win over Windsor.

Sean and Dave Stewart lead at 8-2, but the 8-Ball is also in the black at 6-4 as we make our second week of picks.

Pete and Sean also do their best to recap all the nuttiness around the state from the EEE scare in the ECC, to Hand-Notre Dame, to Shelton-West Haven, and everything else in between.

