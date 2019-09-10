The Meat Grinder Podcast Ep. 1: Preseason Top 10 and Sheehan’s John Ferrazzi

Football is BACK, baby! And with it comes the anticipated first edition of the GameTimeCT football podcast, The Meat Grinder, hosted by editors Sean Patrick Bowley and Pete Paguaga.

To kickoff Season 2, we dive right in and break down the GameTimeCT / New Haven Register Preseason Top 10 Football Poll, which dropped Monday night and we get into the insane schedules facing many of the state’s top teams this year, thanks to the Connecticut Football Scheduling Alliance.

Joining us on the show is Sheehan coach JOHN FERRAZZI, whose team is seen as one of the poster boys on how the aggressive scheduling has affected many of the state’s programs.

Sheehan’s recent success has bumped it up from SCC Tier III to Tier II, while the program has actually dropped from Class M to Class S. Ferrazzi talks with Pete and Sean on the challenges (and some of his gripes) his team faces with this arrangement.

Ferrazzi also gives us the lowdown on his 2019 Titans, who will led by Terrence Bogan and a reinvigorated Jordan Davis, among others as they hope to navigate their schedule to a Class S playoff berth.

Afterward, Pete and Sean give us their 2019 state championship picks and we bring back our weekly picks segment. So get your bulletin boards ready.

RUNDOWN

0:00 — Introduction and breaking down the preseason Top 10

