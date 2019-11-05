The Meat Grinder HS Football Podcast Ep. 9: 7-0 Woodland coach Chris Moffo

WELCOME BACK to yet another thrilling episode of The Meat Grinder, your weekly dose of high school football talk in Connecticut with GameTimeCT kingpins Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.

Week 8 saw a few surprises — Naugatuck losing to Torrington comes to mind — and one big near-miss, as Danbury took No. 3 Darien to the limit before falling thanks to some second-half heroics by Jackson Peters.

Pete kicks things off by going in our partisan commenters, who can’t seem to decide whether Hand threw up warning signs by “struggling” vs. Norwalk in a six touchdown victory a few weeks ago, or if No. 3 Darien merely fell into “a trap game” in their near-upset vs. the Hatters.

We delve into those results and also talk about Jack McManus’ big night in Southington’s 35-7 victory over previously unbeaten Simsbury and Rockville’s 20-0 bell-ringing victory over Stafford/Somers/East Windsor. We also touch briefly on Bassick snapping its 28-game losing streak with a 12-7 victory over Bridgeport Central.

For this week’s special guest star, we shift gears to the NVL, where unbeaten Woodland travels to face Ansonia at Jarvis Stadium. The Chargers still haven’t lost an NVL game since Thanksgiving 2010, so we talk with fourth-year Woodland coach Chris Moffo to get his take on this year’s Hawks and the challenge they face against the Chargers as they prep for what looks to be a return trip Class S playoffs.

And, finally, we wrap it all up with this week’s picks. Sean and Pete both went 8-2 and inched closer to first place as the season heads into the final stretch.

Just hit the player, above, or — if that doesn’t show, you can listen to a direct link on Soundcloud.

While you’re at it, please head over to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes and subscribe, rate and leave a review about all our podcasts.

We are also on Spotify, so you can listen to us there.

RUNDOWN

0:00 — Opening Montage, Darien survives Danbury via Darien Athletic Foundation / Ryan Lacey.

Opening Montage, Darien survives Danbury via Darien Athletic Foundation / Ryan Lacey. 1:44 — Recapping Week 8: Danbury-Darien, Southington-Simsbury, Rockville-Stafford, Playoff outlook, Bassick-Central.

Recapping Week 8: Danbury-Darien, Southington-Simsbury, Rockville-Stafford, Playoff outlook, Bassick-Central. 36:20 — Woodland coach Chris Moffo.

Woodland coach Chris Moffo. 54:46 — The Week 9 Picks.

PREVIOUS EPISODES

Season II

Episode VIII: Rockville coach Erick Knickerbocker

Episode VII: Danbury coach Augustine Tieri and the midseason report

Episode VI: Xavier coach Andy Guyon

Episode IV: Kicking the tires on the Scheduling Alliance with SCC commish Al Carbone

Episode III: Shelton coach Jeff Roy

Episode II: Stamford coach Jamar Greene

Episode I: 2019 Preview and Sheehan coach John Ferrazzi

Summer ’19 Series II: Hand coach Dave Mastroianni

Summer ’19 Series I: Former Greenwich coach John Marinelli, the Exit Interview