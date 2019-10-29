The Meat Grinder HS Football podcast Ep. 8: Rockville coach Erick Knickerbocker

WELCOME BACK to another thrilling episode of The Meat Grinder high school football podcast on GameTimeCT.

We dive right into the wild scene at Cardinal Stadium in Greenwich where No. 4 Darien jumped out to a big lead and then held off No. 3 Greenwich in a 27-21 thriller that ended anticlimactically when Greenwich spiked the ball on fourth down at the Darien 13. Hosts Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley look back at the aftermath from the game and what it means for the state polls.

We also recap other interesting finals, like Shelton’s 28-21 victory over Xavier, Newington’s wild win over No. 10 Maloney, No. 5 Newtown’s win over Danbury and No. 2 St. Joseph’s rout of No. 7 Ridgefield.

This week’s special guest star is Rockville’s successful second-year coach Erick “Ring the Bell” Knickerbocker, whose team is 6-0 heading into a big showdown with Knickerbocker’s good friend and former coaching colleague Brian Mazzone and his Stafford/Somers/East Windsor Bulldogs.

Knickerbocker gives us the lowdown on his veteran squad as it attempts to return to the state playoffs, muses on the strength of the Pequot League, about teaching in a rival school district and — of course — gives us his thoughts on the final Star Wars film.

And, finally, we wrap it all up with this week’s picks.

RUNDOWN

