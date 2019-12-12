The Meat Grinder HS Football Podcast Ep. 15: It’s State Championship Weekend!

WELCOME BACK to another episode of The Meat Grinder, your weekly podcast dose of high school football in Connecticut and, at long last, we’ve reached Championship Weekend!

It’s a jam-packed show (recorded Tuesday afternoon) as hosts Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley take a look back at many of the eight quarterfinal games, look ahead to the 2019 state championships — including the big one No. 1 Hand vs. No. 2 St. Joseph — and offer some commentary on the frustrating site arrangement for the finals.

They also put some perspective on the great career of New Canaan quarterback Drew Pyne, who couldn’t play in his team’s semifinal loss to St. Joseph due to a shoulder injury. They also talk about St. Joseph QB Jack Wallace earning the Gatorade State Player of the Year.

And, of course, they make their 2019 state championship picks. You might be surprised.

So join us, won’t you?

Just hit the player, above, or — if that doesn’t show, you can listen to a direct link on Soundcloud.

While you’re at it, please head over to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes and subscribe, rate and leave a review about all our podcasts.

We are also on Spotify, so you can listen to us there.

RUNDOWN

0:00 — Opening Montage: Sheehan defeats Ansonia to reach 1st final in 34 years (Terrence Bogan, Jordan Davis, Coach John Ferrazzi)

1:33 — Brief recaps of Class S semifinal Sheehan-Ansonia; Class L semifinal St. Joseph-New Canaan.

6:45 — Appreciating the career of New Canaan’s Drew Pyne.

13:28 — Looking ahead to the Class LL final, Darien vs. Newtown.

19:25 — The split championship sites are frustrating and maddening.

25:58 — Looking ahead to the Class M final, Weston vs. Killingly.

29:39 — Looking ahead to the Class S final, Sheehan vs. Bloomfield.

35:33 — Looking ahead to the Class L final, No. 1 Hand vs. No. 2 St. Joseph.

42:41 — The Championship Picks.

