The Meat Grinder HS Football Podcast Ep. 14: We’re on to the semifinals!

WELCOME BACK to another episode of The Meat Grinder your weekly dose of high school football talk in Connecticut and after a snow day, we’ve reached the state semifinals. Thirty-two teams entered the postseason and now 16 are left, ready to kick off to see who will play for the 2019 state championships!

It’s a shortened, but jam-packed episode. Hosts Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley briefly break down all that happened in the (mostly overmatched, unless you were in Class LL) state quarterfinals conducted Wednesday night. Are there really 32 deserving teams? Not based on the results, so what’s the answer? Back to four?

Regardless, the 16 remaining teams are arguably the state’s best four teams in each class.

Unfortunately, it features three regular-season rematches (Darien-Southington in LL, New Canaan-St. Joseph in L and Plainfield-Bloomfield in Class S), not to mention Hand-Maloney 2018 Class L final rematch in the semifinals.

Pete and Sean also briefly touch on some of the results, especially, Darien’s 26-16 victory over defending Class LL champion Greenwich, a game in which Sam Wilson took over in the final minutes.

But most important of all, the guys make their picks for Monday’s semifinal games. You can see the entire listing of staff picks here.

RUNDOWN

0:00 — Opening Montage: Darien advances past defending LL champion Greenwich (coach Rob Trifone, LB Sam Wilson, Greenwich coach Anthony Morello).

1:39 — Quick playoff overview: The best teams are in the semifinals.

8:26 — Class LL quarterfinal recap.

15:43 — Class L quarterfinal recap.

19:19 — Class M quarterfinal recap.

20:54 — Class S quarterfinal recap.

27:41 — The Semifinal Picks.

