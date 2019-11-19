The Meat Grinder HS Football Podcast Ep. 11: Greenwich’s ANTHONY MORELLO (plus playoff scenarios!)

WELCOME BACK to a jam-packed episode of The Meat Grinder, your weekly dose of high school football talk in Connecticut with hosts Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley and, what a Week 10 it was.

No. 1 Hand survives a gutsy effort by Shelton and Pete breaks down the thriller at the Surf Club and the ramifications surrounding the Top 10.

Sean announces the 11 playoff qualifiers (complete with fight songs, if available) and then gives us the quick look at playoff scenarios heading into the shortened Week 11.

This week’s special guest star is first-year Greenwich head coach Anthony Morello, a 2005 graduate of the school who took over for championship coach John Marinelli this season in hopes of leading a young squad back to the Class LL playoffs to defend the title.

Morello’s Cardinals hit a speed bump in a frustrating 27-21 loss to Darien on Oct. 26, but have rebounded since and are on schedule to return to the Class LL playoffs.

Morello talks about his experience as an alumni leading this storied program and about this year’s Cardinals. He also answers the pressing question on everybody’s minds: What’s become of Greenwich’s notorious yellow pants??

Finally, after Sean delves into Saturday’s NEPSAC Kevin Driscoll Bowl between Suffield Academy and Avon Old Farms, we make the picks for Week 11.

RUNDOWN

0:00 — Opening Montage: Hand survives (Colin McCabe, Phoenix Billings, Dave Mastroianni and Jeff Roy)

Opening Montage: Hand survives (Colin McCabe, Phoenix Billings, Dave Mastroianni and Jeff Roy) 1:30 — Pete breaks down Hand’s 21-14 victory over Shelton; Look back at Week 10, including Cheshire-Sheehan; The latest Top 10 poll.

Pete breaks down Hand’s 21-14 victory over Shelton; Look back at Week 10, including Cheshire-Sheehan; The latest Top 10 poll. 16:25 — Breaking down the 11 playoff qualifiers through 10 weeks.

Breaking down the 11 playoff qualifiers through 10 weeks. 20:45 — Playoff Scenarios heading into Week 11

Playoff Scenarios heading into Week 11 26:39 — Interview with Greenwich coach Anthony Morello.

Interview with Greenwich coach Anthony Morello. 54:02 — Quick shoutout/talk on the NEPSAC Class A Kevin Driscoll Bowl (Suffield Academy vs. Avon Old Farms)

Quick shoutout/talk on the NEPSAC Class A Kevin Driscoll Bowl (Suffield Academy vs. Avon Old Farms) 59:27 — The Week 11 Picks!

