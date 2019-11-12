The Meat Grinder HS Football Podcast Ep. 10: East Haven’s Scott Benoit (and early playoff outlooks)

WELCOME BACK to another thrilling episode of The Meat Grinder, your weekly dose of high school football talk in Connecticut as we head into the last full, non-Thanksgiving week of the regular season.

Ya boys Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley take a look back at a unexpectedly wild Week 9, especially in the NVL and SCC, and start to dive into the state playoff picture, which is rapidly coming into focus as the season winds down.

Joining us on the show this week is East Haven coach Scott Benoit, the miracle man, who — like he did with North Branford, Guilford and Hamden — has quickly turned the Yellowjackets into a playoff contender in just two seasons.

But before Benoit raps about his team, he has a lot to get off his chest about the nascent Scheduling Alliance.

Echoing Ansonia’s Tom Brockett’s postgame Woodland comments, Benoit, a critic all year, says he prefers playing all of his closest neighbors — regardless of their strength and size — as opposed to getting on a bus for a 2-hour drive to play schools of his size.

Pete and Sean talk with Benoit about that and offer up possible tweaks and solutions for future seasons.

And, finally, we wrap up with this week’s picks.

RUNDOWN

0:00 — Opening Montage: Ansonia survives Woodland (Ansonia’s Tom Brockett, Jadin Blackwell; Woodland’s Chris Moffo)

Opening Montage: Ansonia survives Woodland (Ansonia’s Tom Brockett, Jadin Blackwell; Woodland’s Chris Moffo) 1:08 — Recapping Week 9: Wild week in the NVL and SCC. Looking ahead to a showdown Week 10.

Recapping Week 9: Wild week in the NVL and SCC. Looking ahead to a showdown Week 10. 12:47 — Class LL playoff picture.

Class LL playoff picture. 18:52 — Class L playoff picture.

Class L playoff picture. 21:40 — Class M playoff picture

Class M playoff picture 25:11 — Class S playoff picture.

Class S playoff picture. 27:41 — East Haven coach Scott Benoit

East Haven coach Scott Benoit 55:41 — The Week 10 picks.

