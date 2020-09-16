The Meat Grinder Football Podcast (S3, E1): Examining football’s summer of discontent

Last week should have been the first of the 2020 Connecticut High School Football season, but then a worldwide pandemic hit and turned typical life in this state and country upside-down.

With the impasse showing no signs of breaking — even with state politicians joining the side of players, coaches, parents and fans demanding a solution at the state capitol, and the Dept. of Health and CIAC still engaging in message exchanges — GameTimeCT’s staff returned to try and digest everything that’s happened over the last month and share some of their thoughts on the madness.

Sports columnist Jeff Jacobs joined editor/producers Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley for a Zoom roundtable on the state of high school football: the debate over fall and spring, the debate over which sports should be played and why; the concerns about spreading the virus and some of the counter-concerns to date, and a ton of other topics.

This is part of an ongoing series of discussions on sports during the pandemic. For some of the other interviews mentioned, check the playlist below:

