The Meat Grinder Ep. XIII: Thanksgiving Day Recap and Quarterfinal Picks!

WELCOME BACK to episode of The Meat Grinder, your weekly dose of high school football in Connecticut with GameTimeCT’s Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley.

Thanksgiving is over, the regular season has ended and it was a thrilling finale with several overtime games, including the slugfest at the Maclary Complex where Southington stuffed a 2-point conversion to defeat rival Cheshire, 21-20, in double overtime of the annual Apple Valley Classic.

We lead off with that game and then run down some of the other intriguing results, including New Canaan’s eye-opening 20-0 victory over rival Darien in the Turkey Bowl, as we clear the dinner table and place the playoff pieces on the board for the postseason.

We break down the quarterfinal matchups and top off the show with another round of picks on who we think will advance to the semifinals.

The playoffs kick off Tuesday night. It’s supposed to snow across the state beginning Monday, so grab a cup of cocoa, bundle up with some blankets and settle in for this jam-packed show.

RUNDOWN

0:00 — Opening Montage: Southington beats Cheshire 21-20 (Southington’s Billy Carr, Brady Lafferty, Coach Mike Drury; Cheshire’s Jason Shumilla, Coach Don Drust)

2:17 — Recapping Cheshire-Southington.

9:27 — Class LL quarterfinal matchups

15:03 — Darien-New Canaan recap

20:18 — Class L quarterfinal matchups

27:02 — Class M quarterfinal matchups

32:51 — Class S quarterfinal matchups

40:07 — The Quarterfinal Picks

