The Meat Grinder Ep. 6: Xavier coach Andy Guyon

WELCOME BACK to another episode of The Meat Grinder, your weekly dose of High School Football in Connecticut and, despite all of the teams on byes there was still plenty to talk about thanks to pair of big games down near the Route 8 corridor — No. 5 Newtown’s 34-24 victory over then-No. 10 Shelton and then Xavier’s 22-21 comeback win over Fairfield Prep.

Is Xavier officially back as a competitive football program? We’ll check in with coach Andy Guyon, who takes us through the victory over Fairfield Prep — Xavier’s third straight after an 0-2 start — and his team’s makeup and mindset heading into a well-deserved bye before a run of tough SCC opponents to close out the year.

Pete also begs Xavier to start selling pretzels (because of course he did) at their fancy new concession stand.

Finally, we break down this week’s picks. Though another shortened schedule awaits in Week 6, there are still a few intriguing games. Wilton at Ridgefield, Trumbull at Danbury and Bullard-Havens at Abbott Tech/Immaculate are among the highlights.

RUNDOWN

0:00 — Opening Montage: Newtown beats Shelton; Xavier beats Fairfield Prep.

1:00 — Breaking down Newtown-Shelton, the latest Top 10 poll.

19:58 — Xavier coach Andy Guyon

54:25 — The Week 6 Picks!

