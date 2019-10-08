The Meat Grinder Ep. 5: St. Joseph routs Pete; Jacobs revisits Stafford; Newtown’s Bobby Pattison

WELCOME back to an action-packed Week 5 episode of The Meat Grinder, your weekly dose of Connecticut high school football talk with hosts Sean Patrick Bowley and Pete Paguaga.

This week the gang revisits No. 2 St. Joseph’s mission statement 58-14 victory over then-No. 9 New Canaan at Dunning Field and wipes the egg off Pete’s face after emphatically picking the Rams to win the Top 10 showdown. Pete is now hoarding hot dogs in studio now that he’s been denied them at Dalling Field from now on.

We also take a look back at the heartbreaking and emotional scene up at Stafford where head coach Brian Mazzone coached the Bulldogs to a 21-7 victory just days after losing his father, Gary, in the B-17 vintage aircraft crash at Bradley Airport. Hearst Connecticut Media columnist Jeff Jacobs, who wrote a column off the game, joins the show to share his thoughts.

This week’s special guest star is Newtown head coach Bobby Pattison, whose team is 4-0 and about to face their third SCC Tier I opponent when they head down to Finn Stadium to face 3-1 Shelton, which should be fired up after losing its first game, 24-12 to Cheshire.

And, of course, we make this week’s picks, including Shelton-Newtown.

RUNDOWN

0:00 — Opening Montage: St. Joseph routs New Canaan, Pete gets pwned.

2:00 — Breaking down St. Joseph-New Canaan and Top 10 talk.

15:00 — Revisiting Brian Mazzone’s emotional Saturday at Stafford with Jeff Jacobs

32:00 — Special Guest Star: Newtown coach Bobby Pattison.

55:00 — The Week 5 Picks.

