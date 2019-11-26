The Meat Grinder Ep. 12: The SAVE Thanksgiving Football Episode (plus scenarios and picks!)

WELCOME TO THE GREATEST WEEK of the Connecticut Sports Calendar: Thanksgiving Football Week.

And, as always, there are voices and powers out there looking to tear it all down in favor of… something.

So welcome to a SAVE Thanksgiving Football edition of The Meat Grinder Connecticut High School Football Podcast, with GameTimeCT editors Pete Paguaga and Sean Patrick Bowley as we head into the season finale.

In this jam-packed episode we discuss some of the pros and cons of holding Thanksgiving football and give our reasons for keeping the greatest sports holiday out there — one now unique to Connecticut. Massachusetts, in an effort to expand its state playoff system, diminished its Thanksgiving football experience, as noted by Boston Globe sports columnist Dan Shaughnessey last weekend.

With Shaughnessey’s cautionary tale in mind, we’re joined by veteran sports writer and editor Joe Morelli in a spirited discussion about keeping it here in Connecticut.

But before we all get to that, Sean Patrick Bowley breaks down the state playoff scenarios.

And, afterward, join Pete and Sean as they pick 15 key Thanksgiving games around the state. You can view the full staff pick ’em standings here.

You won’t want to miss this one.

Just hit the player, above, or — if that doesn’t show, you can listen to a direct link on Soundcloud.

RUNDOWN

0:00 — Opening Montage: Shelton stays alive.

3:59 — State Playoff Picture and Scenarios heading into Thanksgiving.

16:02 — Keep Thanksgiving Football with Pete, Sean and Joe Morelli.

43:56 — The 15 Thanksgiving Week Picks Section!

