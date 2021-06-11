The many paths to the 2021 CIAC spring state championships

Hundreds of athletes from across Connecticut are making memories for a lifetime this week, reminding us all how magical a run to high school state championship can be for so many.

It had been 15 months since we witnessed high school athletes from across the state competing for state titles. There have been obstacles along the way. So many missed out on opportunities to compete for state and conference titles during the pandemic.

Student-athletes for the spring sports competing for titles this week lost an entire season in 2020. Some winter athletes had their postseason conference championship experiences halted due to COVID-19. Others lost their football and wrestling seasons.

There have been many paths to the spring finals, which culminate Saturday with the crowning of the final 13 state champions.

Back from the Sunshine State

Josh Hamel, Northwestern, Baseball

The lefty pitcher is a successful kicker on the football field — he kicked a 52-yard field goal as a junior. When his senior season was cancelled in the fall due to the pandemic, Hamel went down to Florida to kick for Niceville High School.

He was the kickoff specialist for the team, according to the Republican-American.

Niceville lost in Florida’s 7A football semifinals to Edgewater, Fla.

Hamel returned to Connecticut and is playing for the baseball team this spring.

The senior got the start in the Class M semifinals and went five innings, allowed just four hits and struck out seven to get the win and propel the Highlanders into Saturday’s championship game against East Catholic.

— Pete Paguaga

Season put on Ice

Ethan Utermarck, East Catholic, Baseball

One of East Catholic’s most reliable baseball pitchers saw his hockey season cut short.

In 2018, the East Catholic hockey team finished 0-20. This year’s senior class, led by Utermarck wanted to make a difference. Utermarck did more than his share, going 7-1 with a 1.68 goals against average, a .933 save-percentage and two shutouts, earning a GameTimeCT third-team All-State selection.

The Eagles hockey season was cut short right before the CCC tournament where they were a favorite to win a conference championship.

This spring, Utermarck has been the No. 3 pitcher for the undefeated East Catholic baseball team that is one win away from the program’s first state title since 1997.

Utermarck started the first round of the tournament, a 23-1 win over Windham Tech. He also came on in relief in East Catholic’s 19-1 win over Weston.

— Pete Paguaga

Trying for ‘something special’

Tatum Fitzmaurice, John Gagliardi, Kevin Sandor, Hand boys lacrosse

Tatum Fitzmaurice said on Tuesday night that, when he and his teammates try on Saturday for Hand’s first Class M boys lacrosse championship, they’ll be playing for all the Tigers before them.

“We’re also playing for the hockey kids,” midfielder Fitzmaurice said, “the football kids that didn’t get to have their seasons this year and could’ve done something special.”

Hand’s hockey team, for which Fitzmaurice is a standout forward, was 10th in the GameTimeCT poll going into the postseason despite having played only five games. Then an opponent tested positive, and the Tigers’ fourth quarantine ended their season.

“That was a tough day,” Tigers lacrosse middie/hockey defenseman Kevin Sandor said. “We had like a two-hour Zoom call, everyone talking about the season, what they remembered of it, past years. That was a tough moment.”

For John Gagliardi, a defender in both seasons, that only made his desire to win in the spring stronger. The lacrosse team started 1-3 but has won 14 of 16 since.

“Any sport, really, that missed their season, we’re more hungry this season,” Gagliardi said. “We had a kind of tough start to the season, but after those first three or four games, we just haven’t looked back.”

–Michael Fornabaio

Rookies rule

Mike Riveles, Westhill baseball; Ryan Mitchell, Norwalk baseball

When the final pitch is thrown in the Class LL baseball final, it will end the first season at head coach for both Westhill’s Mike Riveles and Norwalk’s Ryan Mitchell.

One of them will walk away a champion.

Both will leave with solid foundations built for their programs.

Programs they started building before the 2020 season, which was supposed to be their first in charge, but never happened.

With no season to play, the coaches zoomed with players and tried to stay connected any way they could.

When they finally returned, it was all about having fun while playing good baseball at the same time.

Norwalk created player competitions to jazz up practice and Westhill started giving away a “Savage of the Game” where the best player from a particular game would get Randy “Macho Man” Savage sunglasses and a Macho Man figure to carry around.

— Scott Ericson

Going out on top

Joe DellaVecchia, Coach, St. Joseph golf

Joe DellaVecchia felt he had the group this season to contend for a boys golf state championship. Results in May helped that cause for St. Joseph.

“We beat Greenwich and Daren and tied New Canaan. I felt we really had a good shot,” DellaVecchia said.

The duo of sophomore Andrew Flynn and freshman Colin Firda combined to shoot a 61 best-ball score to not only win the Chappa Invitational, but also set the tournament scoring record.

St. Joseph was able to outlast Lewis Mills by a stroke to win the CIAC Division III state championship on Monday at Stanley Golf Course. It was the first for the Cadets’ program.

The FCIAC is moving its boys golf season to the fall. The Cadets should be a contender for the league title with every starter returning.

But DellaVecchia won’t be there. He is also the school’s football coach, compiling seven state championships in 23 seasons. So this will be his fifth and final season as golf coach.

“This gave me a different perspective on emotion,” DellaVecchia said. “In football, you have to maintain a high level of emotion. In golf, you have to control that emotion. … This season has been so much fun. I’m going to miss it, I really am.”

— Joe Morelli

A family State Open Record

Gary Moore Jr., Hillhouse, Track and Field

Gary Moore Jr. credits his parents (who happen to be his coaches), Gary Moore and Michelle Moore with keeping him motivated and striving forward en route to a State Open record throw in the discus Thursday. Moore threw 188-7 at Willow Brook Park

“Losing last outdoor season to COVID-19 was tough. It was a tough year. Getting the (State Open) meet record in the discus was my goal today and winning the shot put makes up a little bit for last year. What really helped this past year is having a dad (Gary Moore Sr.) and mom (Michelle Moore) as your coaches. They did what they could to help me and my sister (Leah Moore) stay fit and in shape. Now we get to go to nationals (National high school meet in Eugene, Oregon June 30-July 3).”

— Dan Nowak

Sprinting from State Open to Graduation

Abigail Copeland, Danbury, Track and Field

At around 10:45 Thursday morning, Danbury senior Abigail Copeland ran the third leg of the team’s 4×100-meter race at the CIAC State Open in Willow Brook Park in New Britain. The team’s finish time of 50.05 seconds earned Danbury its first point of its later-to-be meet-winning score of 44 points. Immediately after the event however, Copeland, Danbury’s captain, left the meet and drove the hour-plus drive back to Danbury to make the school’s 2 p.m. graduation ceremony. “That says a lot about her,” said Danbury track and field coach Rob Murray, “She knows how big and important this meet was to us.”

— Maggie Vanoni

A winning redemption

Mariella Schweitzer, Barlow, Track and Field

In 2019, as a freshman at her first State Open, Joel Barlow’s Mariella Schweitzer tripped on the first hurdle of the 100-meter hurdle race. The accident caused her to lose control and not qualify for the event’s finals.

Two years later, she got her redemption. In Thursday’s State Open Schweitzer won both the 100-meter hurdles, in a personal best of 14.18 seconds, and the 300-meter hurdles in a meet-record tying time of 43.18. “This is probably the best track day I’ve probably ever had in my life,” Schweitzer said. “I’ve definitely never been more confident or happy with my races.”

— Maggie Vanoni