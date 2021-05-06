The Long-Stick Podcast (S2:E2): Greenwich coach Bobby Lutz joins the show

Welcome back to another edition of the Long-Stick Podcast, your weekly look at high school lacrosse in Connecticut.

It was a busy, not to mention, exciting week with No. 1 Darien winning a slugfest over No. 3 Staples on the road, and then heading home for what was an OT thriller vs. Brunswick. Meanwhile, both Wilton and Greenwich showed up and took out Staples and No. 2 Ridgefield, respectively.

Hosts Sean Patrick Bowley and Michael Fornabaio look at those games and run down the latest Top 10, including their visit to see No. 8 New Fairfield pull away from No. 10 Weston on Wednesday afternoon.

This week’s special guest star is Greenwich’s sixth-year coach BOBBY LUTZ, who joins the show to talk about how his Cardinals are overcoming a late start to the season during quarantine and their big win over Ridgefield.

Also, as a former player and assistant at New Canaan, and later former assistant at Darien, Coach Lutz talks about what it takes to keep up with those programs, from the youth level on up.

So join us, won’t you?

RUNDOWN

0:00 – 1:36: Opener (Brunswick defeats Darien 9-8 OT; Brunswick's Coulter Mackesy, Darien coach Jeff Brameier and Brunswick coach David Bruce).

1:36 – 23:25: Breaking down the week that was and the latest Top 10.

23:25 – 55:21: Interview with Greenwich coach Bobby Lutz.

55:21 – End: Wrapping up.

