The Long-Stick Podcast (S2 E3): Dan Arestia and New Canaan coach Kristin Woods join the show

WE’RE BACK with the Long-Stick Lacrosse podcast on GameTimeCT.com and it’s a jam-packed show.

After an unscheduled week off and the long-awaited 2021 postseason just about to get underway, we decided to boost the signal this week with two (!!!) guests.

First up is local lacrosse guru DAN ARESTIA, a New Canaan native, youth coach, Darien Athletic Foundation broadcast analyst and a contributor to Inside Lacrosse and Lacrosse Flash.

Dan digs into the nuts and bolts on the local FCIAC scene, including top teams and top players around region. We also delve into a little NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament talk, particularly some of the great Connecticut players showing out in last week’s first round.

Up next is our first girls lacrosse coach of the year, SIX-time state championship coach KRISTIN WOODS of New Canaan, whose team is unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the latest coaches poll.

Woods gives us her take on this year’s Rams, some of the state’s top teams and players, and what to expect in the girls postseason.

We’re joined this week by Dave Stewart, GameTimeCT’s girls lacrosse writer, to give us some more insight into the 2021 girls season.

We also break down the latest news and matchups involving the league tournaments and the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 Boys Lacrosse poll.

So join us, won’t you?

You can listen by hitting the play button on the SoundCloud widget, above. If the embed doesn’t show, you can listen by clicking here.

As always, you can subscribe to GameTimeCT podcasts on iTunes. We are also on Spotify, so you can listen to us there, as well.

RUNDOWN

0:00 – 10:57: Opener with Dave Stewart; Looking back at last week and the latest Top 10.

Opener with Dave Stewart; Looking back at last week and the latest Top 10. 10:57 – 34:58: Interview with Dan Arestia on CT boys and NCAA Men’s Lacrosse tourney.

Interview with Dan Arestia on CT boys and NCAA Men’s Lacrosse tourney. 34:58 – 42:47: Upcoming CT boys lacrosse league tournaments.

Upcoming CT boys lacrosse league tournaments. 42:57 – 58:29: Interview with Kristin Woods, No. 1 New Canaan girls coach

Interview with Kristin Woods, No. 1 New Canaan girls coach 58:29 – END: Upcoming CT girls lacrosse league tournaments, wrapping up.

PREVIOUS EPISODES