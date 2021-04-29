The Long-Stick Podcast (S2, E1): We’re Back on the Attack with special guest Foran’s Brian Adkins

After a two-year layoff, we’re back with Season 2 of the Long Stick Podcast, GameTimeCT’s weekly discussion on all things Connecticut high school lacrosse.

Co-hosts Sean Patrick Bowley and Michael Fornabaio kick the tires on the 2021 boys lacrosse season’s gauntlet of a start and bring on special guest Brian Adkins of Foran to talk about how teams have adjusted to the layoff and new rules since the COVID pandemic wiped out last year.

Since there was so much we didn’t know heading into the year, we held off until seeing some teams.

But now it’s finally go time and we’re thrilled to shake off the rust and get back to talking #CTLAX.

So join us, won’t you?

RUNDOWN:

0:00 – 23:30 — Breaking down GameTimeCT Top 10 after Week 3 and a shout out to the legacy of Bob Russell.

23:30-57:10 — Interview with Foran coach and CIAC committee member BRIAN ADKINS