The Long-Stick Lacrosse Podcast (S2 E4): Ludlowe coach Steve Swett and breaking down the boys & girls tourneys

We’re knee deep into the 2021 CIAC Tournaments in boys and girls lacrosse. Boys begin their “first” round Wednesday night after a weekend of qualifying games and the girls quarterfinals are all set as of Tuesday night.

While the CIAC’s seeding for the lacrosse tournaments is, at best, a disaster — and the GameTimeCT lacrosse crew of Sean Patrick Bowley, Mike Fornabaio and Dave Stewart expand in Darien coach Jeff Brameier’s criticisms of that — the biggest story of the week was the unfortunate pairing of Ludlowe and New Canaan in a qualifying round, and Ludlowe stunning the Rams, 8-7, in double OT to advance.

We talk with Ludlowe’s second-year coach Steve Swett — who is actually coaching his first season due to last year’s COVID cancelation. Coach Swett talks about how his team, which has been banging on the door of the FCIAC’s top tier all season, finally got its signature win when it mattered most. And we talk about what comes next for the Falcons, who now face Cheshire.

Sean, Mike and Dave then break down the remainder of the boys tournament brackets and make some predictions on who will win the state championships — hint: Darien is mentioned. Dave Stewart also takes a quick look at Friday’s girls quarterfinal matchups.

So join us, won’t you?

RUNDOWN

0:00 — 1:33: Opener, Darien wins FCIAC over Staples; Darien’s Matt Minicus, Sam Erickson, Staples coach Will Koshansky, Darien coach Jeff Brameier.

1:33 — 16:30: Sean, Mike and Dave discuss: Can we pretty please fix the seedings, CIAC?

16:30 — 39:05: Interview with Ludlowe coach Steve Swett.

39:05 — 44:54: Breaking down the Class S Boys tournament

44:54 — 50:33: Breaking down Class M Boys tournament

50:33 — 1:00:02: Breaking down the Class L Boys tournament

1:00:02 — 1:01:48: Breaking down the Class S Girls quarterfinals

1:01:48 — 1:04:17: Breaking down the Class M Girls quarterfinals

1:04:18 — End: Breaking down the Class L Girls quarterfinals

