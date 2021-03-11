‘The last hurrah’: Sheehan seniors savoring every game of final season

5 1 of 5 Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 5 Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 5 4 of 5 Dave Phillips / For Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 5 of 5









As they walked off the court at Mohegan Sun following the 2019 CIAC Class M State Championship game after losing to Cromwell, then sophomores Cait Hunt, Caitlyn Velez and Hayleigh Lagase all vowed to return.

With two more seasons together you could understand why the trio, who all started that championship game, believed they would be back for a chance to bring a state title to Wallingford.

A 17-3 regular season as juniors sent them into the Class MM tournament as the No. 3 seed, but before they could play their quarterfinal game against East Haven, everything stopped and the tournament was halted due to COVID-19.

This year with no state tournament, the six Sheehan seniors are again being denied a return trip to Uncasville.

“Mohegan was an amazing experience for our team. The energy in that place when you are playing is so high,” Velez said. “We definitely wanted to go back but unfortunately with COVID we are not able to. Our goal every year I have been here is to make it to the end. This year the end is different. Our goal now is to win SCCs and do whatever we can to make it to the last game. Whatever that game might be.”

Once it was clear there would be no state tournament, the focus of the seniors shifted.

“Even last year, we felt we were playing really well at the time, we were 20-4, but it just didn’t happen. We understand there are bigger things, but they were all disappointed,” Sheehan coach Mike Busillo said. “We get to this year and when we found out there was no state tournament I got a text from one of them that said ‘well let’s just try to win every game we play.’ That’s kind of where their heads are. They wish they had another opportunity. Once you get a taste of it, especially us who lost, all you want to do is go back. Don’t know that the CIAC puts on a better event. There is nothing like it.”

The team is currently unbeaten and ranked No. 6 in the GameTimeCT Top 10 poll.

The seniors want to hang a banner in the gymnasium and this year, that means taking a shot at winning the SCC tournament.

“Playing at Mohegan is seriously the best experience that I could ever imagine, even though we lost. The whole experience is so incredible and playing there is such an adrenaline rush,” Lagase said. “After that all we talked about was ‘we want to run to the Sun.’ Winning SCCs would be the same in our heads. We play in a really tough conference and have so much good competition. If we could end on such a good note and to leave a banner up in the gym as the first team to win SCCs, we would all be so happy.”

Whenever the season is finished, it will mark the end of a lifetime playing together for the seniors who all came up playing youth basketball in Wallingford.

“I am so thankful for every game we get to play together,” Velez said. “We have a great bond and our chemistry is amazing. I have played with Cait Hunt, Hayleigh Lagase and Dempsey Lajoie since fourth grade. It is really nice getting to play with people you know. Having so many seniors this year was a big help for us.”

Velez, Hunt, Lagase and Lajoie are all starting with Mia Mills and Jocelyn Petrillo coming off the bench and making their mark as leaders at practice.

At practice Monday afternoon, the seniors all split off into different groups with Mills using her time to work with two freshmen on a side hoop.

“It’s been huge having so many seniors in a year like this,” Busillo said. “All six of them have been great. This is my 15th year here and this year we don’t have captains because all six of them throughout their careers have demonstrated leadership qualities. We didn’t want to put anyone in a spot where they felt they couldn’t speak up if leadership was needed. They have all been great and were all in on that thought process.”

While the Titans have gotten scoring from a variety of players, Hunt has been the dominant offensive force, controlling play in the paint as one of the state’s best low-post players.

Lagase is Sheehan’s defensive stopper, often guarding the opposing team’s top player while Velez has emerged as the on-court leader of the team, taking command from her point-guard position.

Dempsey has been a solid compliment to Hunt inside while Petrillo and Mills have contributed important minutes off the bench.

Velez (Randolph-Macon College), Hunt (Western New England) and Lagase (Georgian Court University) will all play basketball in college.

Before they leave for college and life beyond, they have two more regular season games and the SCC tournament to spend together.

“They last few years we lost a lot of key players,” Hunt said. “Us seniors have been playing a while together and we have such a strong bond. This is the last hurrah for all of us before we go our separate ways. It means a lot to be playing with them one more year, especially with everything going on.”