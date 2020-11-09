The Just for Kicks podcast (S3 Ep7): Pomperaug girls soccer coach Jillian Menzies

With the postseason experiences for teams in full swing, Scott Ericson and Joe Morelli discuss what some teams are facing heading into the postseason.

Already several SCC teams have dropped out of the league tournament for various reasons and in the SWC, COVID-19 cases have caused some alterations to the girls soccer tournament.

One of the team that was altered by the COVID-19 cases was the Pomperaug girls team.

Instead of dropping out of the tournament, Pomperaug decided to send its JV team in its place.

Pomperaug coach Jillian Menzies joins the show with Scott and Joe to talk about the programs decision to move forward in the SWC tournament with its JV team, as well as talked about the great season that the Panthers had this year.

Enjoy the show.

Show Rundown

0:00 – Postseason experience talk

11:44 – Interview with Jillian Menzies

41:33 – Look ahead at this week’s schedule

