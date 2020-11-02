The Just for Kicks podcast (S3 Ep6): Weston boys soccer coach Kevin Fitzsimmons

Welcome back to another episode of the Just for Kicks high school soccer podcast.

After a week without a guest, Scott Ericson and Joe Morelli are joined by Weston boys soccer coach Kevin Fitzsimmons.

The Trojans are 8-1-1 so far this season and have reached the SWC championship game the last two seasons, including a championship in 2018.

Fitzsimmons joined Scott and Joe to talk about the recent success of the Trojans program and how he helped build the boys program up since he started coaching in Weston in 2004 as a youth coach and then in 2009 as the boys head coach.

Enjoy the show.

Show Rundown

0:00 — Introduction

7:28 — Weston boys soccer coach Kevin Fitzsimmons

26:16 — Postseason experience on the horizon

