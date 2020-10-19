The Just for Kicks podcast (S3 Ep4): West Haven girls soccer coach Peter Trenchard

Welcome back to the latest episode of the Just for Kicks high school soccer podcast.

This week West Haven girls soccer coach Peter Trenchard joins to show to talk about his team’s hot start to the season. West Haven is 5-0 and the teams hasn’t allowed a goal yet this year.

Trenchard talks about preparing for this season and what his team is playing for, despite no state championship tournament.

Enjoy the show.

Show Rundown

0:00 – 10:45: Introduction review of the past week

10:49 – 33:40: Interview with West Haven coach Peter Trenchard

33:44 – 40:40: Recap and look ahead.

