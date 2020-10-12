The Just for Kicks podcast (S3 Ep3): Glastonbury boys soccer coach Mark Landers

On the latest episode of the Just for Kicks high school soccer podcast, Scott Ericson and Joe Morelli are joined by Glastonbury boys soccer coach Mark Landers.

Coach Landers is coming off his 300th career win and he joins Scott and Joe to talk about how he got here.

They talk about the beginning of his career, including stops at the Hartford Courant and ESPN.

He also talked about the continued success that Glastonbury has had in both boys and girls soccer and how the two programs have been able to maintain that success.

Previous Episodes: